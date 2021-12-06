ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson, MO

House of Hope offers warming center during freezing nights

By Emilee Kuschel, Jacob Blount
 4 days ago

BRANSON, Mo. – Since last winter, House of Hope is the only warming center in the city of Branson. It is located on the second floor of Riley’s Treasures in downtown Branson and will be open once again to the public on any night with freezing temperatures (32°F or lower).

“Anybody is welcomed,” said Alex Sprinkle, the services director for House of Hope. “Whether they are passing through and need a place to stay, or whether its long term and they’re experiencing a lot of those trials of housing and stability or homelessness.”

House of Hope will open the back door of Riley’s Treasures at 6 pm on any night temperatures with freezing temperatures. The organization is expecting to serve more people this year now.

“So this year we anticipate more people want to use the facility because they know about it, but also too, we’ve seen just the outpour of support in the community and the way that they want to get involved,” said Sprinkle. “Like the quilts on the beds are all handmade by somebody and they just wanted to create that home atmosphere.”

House of Hope also provides other services for their visitors that include: hot shower, hygiene products, washer, dryer, living room area, books, and helpful volunteers.

“To hear other people’s stories in ways that the warming center will impact them or ways that they’re struggling and how to help them,” said Sprinkle. “That looks like maybe laughing, and sometimes that looks like crying with them and just really hearing their story and knowing they’ve had a lot of hard things and they want to change. They want things to look different, and so it’s a big deal to pause on our busy lives and to hear what they’re going through and where they hope to be in the future.”

Christmas light displays around the Ozarks

Bagwell Lights DATES: Open until January 1 HOURS: Hours vary throughout the week, and Bagwell lights will be open later leading up to Christmas Day. Find a full list of times on the Bagwell Lights Facebook page. Located at 2008 E. Cambridge Street in Springfield, Bagwell Lights is a large Christmas lights display that spans […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
