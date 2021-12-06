ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

New images released in search for double homicide suspects in North Philadelphia

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cE3mM_0dFiCeQd00

Philadelphia investigators have released new surveillance photos as they search for those responsible for a double homicide over the weekend.

New images released on Monday show a dark green SUV being sought by police.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday outside an after-hours club in the 3200 block of North Front Street in North Philadelphia.

Police say the people inside the SUV drove toward the victims, and someone from the back passenger seat opened fire, shooting three men.

Two of those victims, both 22 years old, were killed.

6abc and WHYY team up for a town hall on the gun violence crisis in Philadelphia, which has claimed more than 345 lives this year.

A 21-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot in the face, stomach and back.

No arrests have been made in connection with this shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Philadelphia#Shooting#Homicides#Gun Violence#Whyy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
66K+
Followers
9K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy