The stock price of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) increased by over 3% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) increased by over 3% today. Investors are responding positively to Intel today announcing its intention to take Mobileye public in the United States in mid-2022 via an initial public offering (IPO) of newly issued Mobileye stock (with the full support of Intel’s board of directors). This move will unlock the value of Mobileye for Intel shareholders by creating a separate publicly traded company and will build on Mobileye’s successful track record and serve its expanded market.

STOCKS ・ 21 HOURS AGO