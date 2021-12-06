Zscaler Stock (ZS): Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TESS) increased by over 30% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TESS) increased by over 30% today. Investors are responding positively to Lakeview Investment Group & Trading Company, LLC — which beneficially owns approximately 14.9% of the outstanding shares of TESSCO Technologies, making it Tessco’s second-largest stockholder — announced today that it has sent a letter proposing to acquire the company for $7.50 per share in cash.
