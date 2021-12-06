ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zscaler Stock (ZS): Why The Price Fell Today

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) fell by 12.44% today. This is why it happened....

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock (SRNE): Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) increased by over 13% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) increased by over 13% today. Investors are responding positively to Sorrento Therapeutics announcing that the Phase 2 clinical study of RTX for treating knee pain from osteoarthritis (OA) has begun enrollment.
Stratasys Stock (SSYS): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ: SSYS) increased by over 5% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of polymer 3D printing solutions company Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ: SSYS) increased by over 5% today. Investors are responding positively to the company introducing the newest printer in the company’s growing portfolio of 3D printing solutions for the dental industry: the Stratasys Origin One Dental.
TESSCO Technologies Stock (TESS): Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TESS) increased by over 30% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TESS) increased by over 30% today. Investors are responding positively to Lakeview Investment Group & Trading Company, LLC — which beneficially owns approximately 14.9% of the outstanding shares of TESSCO Technologies, making it Tessco’s second-largest stockholder — announced today that it has sent a letter proposing to acquire the company for $7.50 per share in cash.
Comcast Stock (CMCSA): Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) fell by 5.29% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) fell by 5.29% today. Investors appear to be responding negatively to what was revealed at UBS’ investor conference via StreetInsider. At the event, Comcast CEO...
Why JD.com Stock Was Moving Higher Today

Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) were gaining today after the Chinese e-commerce stock received a bullish analyst note and as tech stocks rallied broadly on early reports that the omicron variant may not be as severe as feared. As of 1:53 p.m. ET, the stock was up 4.5%. So what. Macquarie...
Novavax Stock (NVAX): Why The Price Surged

The stock price of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) increased by 28.89% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) increased by 28.89% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding positively to European Medicines Agency head Emma Cooke saying that the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine could soon become authorized in the near future. Plus there was a study led by the University of Oxford that revealed a second dose of Novavax’s vaccine following an initial dose of AstraZeneca’s vaccine was much more effective than 2 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
AeroVironment Stock (AVAV): Why The Price Substantially Fell

The stock price of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) fell by 27.48% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) – a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems – fell by 27.48% in the most recent trading session. Investors responded negatively to what was said by AeroVironment president and chief executive officer Wahid Nawabi in a statement about the full-year outlook for the company.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock (IONS): Why The Price Jumped

The stock price of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS) increased by over 10% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of RNA-targeted therapies leader Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS) increased by over 10% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to Ionis Pharmaceuticals announcing it has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca to develop and commercialize eplontersen, which is Ionis’ investigational antisense medicine for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR).
Momentive Global Stock (MNTV): Why The Price Jumped Today (Updated)

The stock price of Momentive Global Inc (NASDAQ: MNTV) increased by 12.5% today. This is why it happened. Update: A Momentive Global spokesperson followed up with a statement (in bold below) The stock price of Momentive Global Inc (NASDAQ: MNTV) — the parent company of SurveyMonkey — increased by 12.5%...
Nokia Stock (NOK): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) increased by 3.69% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) increased by 3.69% today. Investors are responding positively to Nokia announcing that it is ready to supply its O-RAN fronthaul multi-vendor solution to NTT DOCOMO’s 5G network following successful testing.
Pfizer Stock (PFE): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) increased by over 1% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) increased by over 1% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to a report that 3 doses of Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine provide a high level of protection against the omicron variant of COVID-19. And a booster shot of the vaccine increases antibody protection 25-fold compared to the initial two-dose series. The third shot shows virus-fight capabilities compared to the 95% protection provided by two doses against the original strain.
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares moved upwards by 30.43% to $1.5 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.4 million shares, which is 991.97 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.9 million.
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) shares increased by 6.89% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $70.8 million. Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) shares moved upwards by 6.28% to $80.0. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) shares moved upwards...
5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Pfizer, BioNTech, Weber and others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Pfizer (PFE), BioNTech (BNTX) – The companies said studies showed that three doses of their Covid-19 vaccine neutralized the omicron variant, while two doses still offered protection. Pfizer and BioNTech also said they're continuing to work on an omicron-specific vaccine. Pfizer and BioNTech came well off earlier premarket lows on the news, with Pfizer up 1.4% and BioNTech trimming its loss to 1.5%.
5 Stocks To Watch For December 8, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $6.80 billion before the opening bell. United Natural Foods shares fell 0.2% to $49.00 in after-hours trading. Casey's General...
Why This Investor Plans To Buy CrowdStrike Shares 'On The Close Today'

High growth stocks have taken a beating recently as the prospect of rising rates seems to be dividing the market. Cloud-native cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) is among those names, having fallen more than 25% over the last month, but one investor thinks it's time to buy. What To Know:...
