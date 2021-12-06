ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DA charges man with illegally selling guns to South Philadelphia gang

 4 days ago

A man is facing charges for allegedly supplying weapons to a violent gang in South Philadelphia.

The district attorney's office announced the charges against 22-year-old Tyrone Patterson on Monday morning.

He's accused of legally purchasing at least three guns, but then illegally selling them to convicted felons who are not allowed to own them.

Officials are using this as a cautionary tale about the dangers and consequences of what's known as straw purchasing.

What you are doing by being an arms merchant, what you are doing by selling weapons to people who are members of groups and gangs who are actively killing each other and often accidentally killing bystanders, what you are doing is just as bad," District Attorney Larry Krasner said.

6abc and WHYY team up for a town hall on the gun violence crisis in Philadelphia, which has claimed more than 345 lives this year.

Patterson was arrested last week and faces prison time if convicted.

Patterson is also being charged with endangering the welfare of a child after he allegedly left his 3-year-old home alone with an electric stove turned on for heat. The DA's office said he had a smoke alarm covered up to prevent any burning odor from triggering the alarm.

Comments / 16

John C Macdonald Jr
4d ago

345 killings? Stop lying it’s well over 500 and may reach 575 to 600 at this rate.

Reply
7
BLM (burn loot murder)
4d ago

You notice how he way downplays the number of homicides by 200 less to media

Reply(2)
5
IN THIS ARTICLE
