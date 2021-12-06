Man says he shot driver after nearly being hit by vehicle in Pottstown, DA says

The suspect in a Montgomery County homicide allegedly told investigators he was angry after he was nearly being struck by the victim's vehicle.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said 43-year-old Gerald Ramos shot and killed 36-year-old Darius Waller around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say Ramos told them he was walking home from his brother's house when the driver of a Jeep sped past and nearly struck him.

Investigators say Ramos then went to his nearby apartment and got a gun.

Surveillance video shows Ramos walking up to the Jeep parked on North Evans Street with the headlights still on and opened fire.

Police say Ramos shot Waller eight times, killing him.

District Attorney Kevin Steele called this another senseless murder.