As you are enjoying your turkey sandwich and other leftovers, thoughts turn to the next holiday and the centerpiece – the tree. There’s been much discussion about “shortages” and such. With an abundance of trees growing all around us, much is private timber land. If you are thinking about cutting your own, your best option might be to head to the Siuslaw National Forest in South Tillamook County. Here’s some helpful information from the National Forest Service.

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR ・ 14 DAYS AGO