AMR donates Toys for Tots at 22News

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As part of our Toys for Tots drive, American Medical Response personnel dropped off some toys for children in need Monday, using their military ambulance.

AMR employees from Springfield donated the toys themselves. 22News spoke with an account executive for AMR who said it’s important for kids to experience the spirit of holiday giving.

“We feel really fortunate to be able to give back to the community our caregivers our EMT’s and paramedics naturally we go into people’s homes so we’ve been seeing the impact the pandemic has been having on families first hand so it’s really great now we can go and deliver these toys to kids who are in need,” said Erica Bishop, Account Executive for AMR of Massachusetts

You still have time to donate, the 22News Toys for Dots drive ends on December 8th at 7 p.m.

