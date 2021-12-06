ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave Bautista to Star in M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Knock at the Cabin’

By Aaron Couch
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
Dave Bautista is entering the mind of M. Night Shyamalan . The actor will star in the filmmaker’s Knock at the Cabin , The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Knock at the Cabin is due out from Universal on Feb. 3, 2023, and continues Shyamalan’s lengthy partnership with the studio, which has released Old (2021), Glass (2019), Split (2017) and The Visit (2015). Deadline first reported the news of Bautista’s casting. Like all things Shyamalan, details for Knock at the Cabin are being locked in the shed, but it is known he will write and direct.

Since transitioning from the world of wrestling, Bautista has become a go-to actor for a number of auteurs. James Gunn brought him into higher public awareness by casting him as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), while Denis Villeneuve tapped him for a small role in Blade Runner 2049 (2017) before putting him in Dune (2021). In March, Bautista debuted his biggest role to date when he led Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead.

Bautista is currently in production on Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 , which may be his final film in which he plays Drax, after reprising the role for Avengers: Infinity War , Avengers: Endgame and the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder . He is also slated to appear in Knives Out 2 and is attached to a buddy cop film also starring Jason Momoa and set up at MGM.

Bautista is repped by CAA, Meisner Entertainment Group and Jackoway Austen.

The Hollywood Reporter

