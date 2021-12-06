ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
THR’s Full Animation Roundtable Now Available on ‘Behind the Screen’

By Carolyn Giardina
 4 days ago
The Hollywood Reporter ‘s complete Animation Roundtable is presented in a new episode of THR ‘s Behind the Screen podcast. Recorded remotely on Nov. 5, the discussion features Elaine Bogan, director, Spirit Untamed ; Enrico Casarosa, writer-director, Luca ; Carlos López Estrada, director, Raya and the Last Dragon ; Quiara Alegría Hudes, writer, Vivo ; Phil Lord, producer, The Mitchells vs. The Machines ; Jonas Poher Rasmussen, writer-director, Flee ; and Clark Spencer, producer, Encanto .

The conversation included discussion of diversity and inclusion, of which Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Spencer summed up, “There’s been incredible progress and there’s still an immense amount of work to do.”

“As a business, we’re a work in progress,” adds Lord. “One of the things that’s really exciting is that the schools are much more diverse and there are a lot more women, and beyond the schools, people are learning this craft online on YouTube. So the access is a lot greater than it’s ever been.”

“One of the challenges is leadership and making sure that we’re inviting people into those positions and helping them,” he continues. “Our production designer on Mitchells is Lindsey Olivares, and she was somebody that we noticed on Instagram, who just had an incredible body of personal work. I remember being in a meeting going, we need to find a production designer who can draw like this woman. And we were like, well, why don’t we hire this woman? We’ve got a million people who can teach you how to manage a team, we have a lot of support here at the studio. What we need are poets and inspiration. And it was a really great success story.”

Speaking of Luca , which is set in 1950s Italy, Casarosa notes, “you can start asking yourself, how do you bring some representation here? And we realized that that would have been hard to do with authenticity, and so we found other different ways that we could represent some diversity. We thought, for example, more about disability and bringing people that are not always seeing themselves in movies in there. Our Massimo character was a wonderful collaboration with the filmmakers from Crip Camp . And those are things that we talk a lot about in each movie. I don’t think that every movie has to check all the boxes, ’cause I think it can feel like tokenism as well, but it’s so important that we’re all having these conversations and really trying to think about ways that these kids need to see themselves on the screen, wherever they’re from or whatever their situations.”

Hudes talked about accents and female body shapes during the conversation. “With the accent casting, [we] just really wanting to steer clear of putting accents onto people that don’t naturally have them. I can hear when it’s not someone’s natural speaking pattern. And honoring the diversity of accents that exist within a community that is multilingual, that have different first languages, even within families, the two languages, Spanish and English might’ve been acquired at different ages, therefore leading to different accents.”

On body types, she adds that the filmmakers “wanted to push on the body types and in particular for more plus-size and round-figured females.”

The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘All the Light We Cannot See’ Taps Newcomer for Lead Role

Netflix’s adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize winning novel All the Light We Cannot See has found its lead actress. Newcomer Aria Mia Loberti will play Marie-Laure, a blind teenager in occupied France during World War II who meets up with a German soldier, Werner (that role hasn’t been cast yet). Loberti won the part after a worldwide casting search for blind and low-vision actresses; the role will mark her acting debut. “To find an actress to play the iconic Marie-Laure — a young blind woman whose greatest strength is the tenacity of her hope and the power of her voice across the...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Cowboy Bebop’ Canceled by Netflix After One Season

That was fast: Netflix has canceled its ambitious, widely hyped and, ultimately, widely disappointing anime adaptation Cowboy Bebop, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. The move comes less than three weeks after the show’s Nov. 19 debut on the streaming service. The space Western had a rough reception. The 10-episode series garnered only a 46 percent positive critics rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Fans seemed to agree, giving the show a 56 percent positive audience score on the site. According to Netflix’s Top 10 site, the series has racked up almost 74 million viewing hours worldwide since its debut — so it...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Streamy Awards: Hollywood Reporter’s Guide to the 2021 Show

The 2021 YouTube Streamy Awards, honoring the best in online video, will take place on Saturday. YouTube creator and comedian Larray will serve as maser of ceremonies and will be joined by special guest Issa Twaimz, who will be taking the show on the road in the Streamys bus. Charli D’Amelio, Rhett & Link, Brittany Broski and Philip DeFranco are set to present awards. The event, set to stream exclusively on YouTube at 6 p.m. PT, will feature performances by Ari Lennox and Måneskin. Other creators attending the awards will include other TikTok stars like Dixie D’Amelio, who is previewing an upcoming video at...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Variety

Freeform Orders Its First Animated Series With Annie Murphy, John Cho Among Voice Cast

Freeform is getting into animation for the first time, with the basic cabler ordering the series “Praise Petey” while also announcing two more animated shows into development. “Praise Petey” hails from “SNL” writer Anna Drezen with “Schitt’s Creek” star Annie Murphy in the lead role. The show follows Petey (Murphy), a New York City “it” girl who has it all until her life comes crashing down around her. As luck would have it, a mysterious gift from her father gives her a new lease on life: she’s going to “lean into” modernizing his small-town cult. The series will begin production in...
TV SERIES
The Independent

'Everything Everywhere all at Once' to open SXSW Film Fest

After canceling its 2020 edition and going virtual last year during the pandemic, the 2022 SXSW Film Festival will kick off with the premiere of the sci-fi adventure “Everything Everywhere all at Once.” SXSW announced Wednesday that its in-person Austin Texas festival will begin March 11 with the new film from directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the “Swiss Army Man” filmmakers collectively billed as “Daniels.” The film, starring Michelle Yeoh, is described as “a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman who can’t seem to finish her taxes.”Janet Pierson, director of...
MOVIES
ourcommunitynow.com

'Superman': THR's 1978 Review

The Hollywood Reporter’s original review is below. First things first: The wires don’t show and the special effects are truly spectacular in Superman, an Alexander and Ilya Salkind production of a Richard Donner film.
MOVIES
Variety

Sundance Unveils 2022 Short Film Program, 40th Anniversary Retrospective Collection

The 2022 Sundance Film Festival has unveiled its short film program, curated from an all-time high of 10,374 submissions. The films — encompassing categories like domestic and international live-action as well as animation — will screen throughout the hybrid festival in person, at satellite venues, and online. “Short films are such a vital part of the independent storytelling culture that Sundance Institute has consistently put its full support behind. We’re all happy for the opportunity this year’s hybrid in-person and online,” said Kim Yutani, director of programming at Sundance. In addition to the new crop of shorts, Sundance will also roll out a...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Guy Burnet Joins Melissa Barrera in STX Thriller ‘Bed Rest’

Ray Donovan and The Affair alum Guy Burnet is set to star in STXfilms and Project X thriller Bed Rest, joining In the Heights star Melissa Barrera. Lori Evans Taylor wrote and is directing the film, which is currently in production in Winnipeg. The story centers on Julie (Barrera), who, according to the project’s synopsis, “after years of struggling to start a family, is pregnant again and moving into a new home with her husband as they embrace a fresh start. Upon being ordered to mandatory bed rest, she begins to slowly unravel as she suffers through the monotony and anxiety of her new constraints.” William Sherak, James Vanderbilt and Paul Neinstein will produce under their Project X Entertainment banner along with Evans Taylor and Barrera. David Gendron, Matthew Helderman, Ali Jazayeri and Luke Taylor will executive produce. Burnet, who is repped by ICM, Lasher Group and the U.K.’s United Agents, can be seen in Amazon series The Feed and recently wrapped production on Western Dead for a Dollar, appearing onscreen with Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe.
MOVIES
