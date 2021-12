MADISON, Wis. — This week’s featured Pet of the Week is Chewie, a stray who was found near Old Middleton Road and Highlands Avenue. He is very sweet, attentive, likes treats and to cuddle.

The best home for Chewie would be one where the spotlight is always on him. He can’t wait to go on his next adventure with his new family.

