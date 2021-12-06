ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Corral Gets Some Extra Publicity In New York City

By Ben King
 4 days ago

The Ole Miss Quarterback Shows Off His New York City Video Board

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral is getting some extra marketing in before the four Heisman finalists are announced at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown.

The Ventura, CA native posted on Twitter a video of the 18-Story Video Board Heisman Campaign that is located in Times Square:

The video board is sponsored by Corral’s memorabilia partner, Panini America.

The Ole Miss quarterback led the Rebels to their first 10-win season in program history and a trip to the Sugar Bowl to play the Baylor Bears.

Corral threw for 3,339 yards and 20 touchdowns with a completion percentage of 68.4. Corral also ran for 597 yards and 11 touchdowns. Those 11 rushing touchdowns are the third-most ever by an Ole Miss quarterback in a single season.

After an impressive season, Corral is a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and the Manning Award. The Rebel quarterback also won the Conerly Trophy last week.

Despite these accomplishments, Corral currently has the fifth-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy with +5000 odds according to Vegas Insider.

The other players listed ahead of Corral include Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Pittsburg quarterback Kenny Pickett, and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. Out of the top five players in the running, Young leads the race by a mile with -3000 odds currently.

Soon we will find out if Corral will be attending the Heisman Trophy Ceremony in New York City on Saturday, Dec. 11, on ESPN at 7 p.m. CT.

Even just being named a Heisman finalist would be a great way to send Corral off to the NFL.

