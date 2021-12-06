ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Brown maskless in photo from D.C. event as officials consider permanent Oregon rule

By Connor Radnovich, Salem Statesman Journal
 1 day ago

As Oregon officials debate whether to make Oregon's indoor mask mandate permanent, Gov. Kate Brown attended an indoor gala in Washington, D.C., on Saturday during which she appeared in a photo without a mask.

The photo sparked calls of hypocrisy on social media , though D.C. does not have an indoor mask mandate.

Brown was attending the LGBTQ Victory Fund's 30th Anniversary Gala, where she was inducted into its Hall of Fame.

Chris Pair, a political advisor to Brown, said in an email that gala attendees were required to show proof of vaccination before entering the venue. Furthermore, he said, Brown remained masked during the event "except when giving her acceptance speech, eating or taking pictures with attendees."

Oregon is one of a handful of states still with an indoor mask mandate. The Oregon Health Authority met with stakeholders from the restaurant and indoor entertainment industries last week about making the rule "permanent."

Permanent doesn't necessarily mean indefinite; the state's current rule is temporary and expires in February. The rule will be made available for public comment by mid-December.

Oregon lifted its outdoor mask mandate in late November.

Reporter Connor Radnovich covers the Oregon Legislature and state government. Contact him at cradnovich@statesmanjournal.com or 503-399-6864, or follow him on Twitter at @ CDRadnovich .

Comments / 47

Craig Hylton
1d ago

she is so full of Pooo, she has always been Do as I say not as I do. she thinks she is above are laws and she definitely shows it.

Reply
41
Jessica Madron
1d ago

I have absolutely NO RESPECT for her. There are only 2 people I absolutely hate in this world and Kate Brown is one of them.

Reply
18
Wayne Lowry
1d ago

she really needs arrested as a enemy of the people and her family thrown in jail for letting her commit these crimes. this is why this next year I am moving back to america and won't set foot in this district of communist north America, even to see family, while beings like her rule and aren't in jail

Reply(2)
9
