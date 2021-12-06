ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ECHO – OMG Remember? (Music Video) Taken Off: EchoisthenameTV Season 7 (Prod. by Kil/Mixtape)

By UV Admin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles based emcee ECHO is back with...

CookBook & Surebert – Magic [We Can Do] (Music Video) Taken Off: PortLAngeles (Album/iTunes/Spotify)

Los Angeles based emcee CookBook & Portland, Oregon based producer Surebert recently released the visual to their track MAGIC [WE CAN DO], taken off the album PORTLANGELES. ‘PortLAngeles’ is the collab album from LA symphony’s own CookBook, with Portland’s top-notch producer Surebert. This was a match made in heaven! Surebert’s soulful production truly drew something special out of Cook.
MUSIC
#Music Video#Mixtape#Echo#Dmv
Theotis Joe – “Amen” (Official Music Video)

Theotis Joe is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, book author and entrepreneur. He was born in Houston, Texas, seasoned in Louisiana and Delaware, where hip hop and r&b helped influence and motivated his pursuit of music. In 2005 Theotis moved his career to Philadelphia, PA where he continues to craft his songwriting skills. Philadelphia has opened many doors for Theotis, as his talent for music has naturally allowed him to become a skilled producer and song writer, not only in the audio studio but also behind the camera. Fast forward to 2021 Theotis Joe and his business partners formed a record label called D.I.R records which means Doing It Right records and has released several new singles in 2021 including the the hit single (Amen). Theotis has received a grammy consideration for best rap performance for Amen and has already been featured in several news publications, radio stations, blogs and media around the world. The Amen Video was filmed partially in Philadelphia at Fat Man Studios and in Blackwood. NJ. at Whomag distribution studios. It was filmed by Inferno productions and directed by Theotis Joe. The video can be seen on YouTube on Theotis Joe entertainment or Radial by The Orchard.
HOUSTON, TX
Aneero – Magic Stick (Prod. by EPHRAIMBEATZ/Audio/iTunes/Spotify)

London, UK based recording artist Aneero recently released his track MAGIC STICK, produced by EPHRAIMBEATZ, via Sons of Destiny Records. ‘Magic Stick’ is, without doubt, the peak of Aneero’s talent to date. Drawing inspiration from the fiery, feverish feeling of falling in love, and what it means to be completely swept off your feet. The song details Aneero’s love and commitment to the one he loves. The Afrobeat highlife artist brings his unique voice to this run-of-the-mill subject, drawing upon his experiences growing up in Ghana.
MUSIC
Kaze Jones & Joy Ruckus Club ft. Yung Rizzo & Sitch – Cold World (Prod. by ionika/Audio/iTunes/Spotify)

Los Angeles-based emcee Kaze Jones is back with his latest track COLD WORLD, featuring Yung Rizzo & based Sitch, produced by Philadelphia based ionika, via Joy Ruckus Club. Rapper, activist, and educator Kaze Jones continues his musical journey with Joy Ruckus Club to bring their third single ‘Cold World’ off his forthcoming album ‘The Alumni’.
MUSIC
Entertainment
Alino Alino – Bounce Back (Album/Audio/iTunes/Spotify)

Johannesburg, South Africa based recording artist Alino Alino recently released his debut album BOUNCE BACK. A huge release, literally! Boasting nineteen eclectic tracks, ‘Bounce Back’ is the debut album from Johannesburg-based Alino Alino. Brimming with Afro-beats-inspired melodies and beats, a warm and bright atmosphere, and a distinctive style, ‘Bounce Back‘ is a stunning first record for this aspiring artist. Alino Alino credits his own lifestyle as the primary influence for his LP, and the title derives from the unfortunate event that caused his business to burn down earlier this year. No matter the situation, Alino Alino promises to bounce back, and this album is the first step towards positivity and the motivation he needs to become successful in his craft.
WORLD
RxL World – Winter Time (Audio/iTunes/Spotify)

London based duo Reece & Lorenzo aka RxL World drop their new track WINTER TIME. UK duo RxL World have returned with their brand-new single, ‘Winter Time’. The rising Londoners have been going from strength to strength since arriving on the scene in 2019 and have had an impressive momentum-building 2021 with hits such as ‘Magnums’, paving the way for ‘Winter Time‘, which is set to be their biggest release yet.
MUSIC
ChillinIT – Family Ties (Album/Audio/iTunes/Spotify)

Sydney, Australia based emcee ChillinIT recently released his highly-anticipated third album FAMILY TIES, via Virgin Music/420 Family. Following an incredibly chaotic month of rapid-fire singles ‘Susan’s Son’, ‘Bad Santa’ and ‘Cashed Out Stoner’ Australian Rap phenomenon ChillinIT drops his highly-anticipated third album ‘Family Ties’. Featuring an all-star line-up including Huskii, Dylan Frost, Lisi, Izzie Gibbs, Wombat, and production from frequent collaborator Badrapper and ChillinIT’s brother bbrock, ‘Family Ties’ is an expansive twentyone track set of ChillinIt’s most introspective work to date.
MUSIC
OLNK – Manoeuvre (Audio/iTunes/Spotify)

London, UK based recording artist OLNK recently released his track MANOEUVRE. The versatile rap piece, infused with R&B and Hip Hop elements that electrically come together to form the latest release ‘Manoeuvre’ from London-based, emerging artist OLNK. Growing up surrounded by music, OLNK’s inspiration to create his own music was kickstarted from a young age. Always aiming to surprise in both his lyrics and beats, OLNK is one of the most resourceful artists we have seen come out of London in recent years!
MUSIC
Keith Urban Better Life (music video and lyrics)

Enjoy watching the Keith Urban "Better Life" music video and see the song details here.... The Keith Urban Better Life song was was released in July 2005 as the fourth single from his 2004 album “Be Here”. This song became Urban’s seventh number one hit on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart starting October 22, 2005 and spent six weeks at that position.
MUSIC
Lonestar My Front Porch Looking In (music video and lyrics)

Enjoy watching to the Lonestar "My Front Porch Looking In" music video and see a live performance of this song here. . . The Lonestar My Front Porch Looking In song was was released in March 2003 as the first single from the band’s compilation album “From There to Here: Greatest Hits”. The song reached the #1 spot on top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in 2003 and peaked at number 23 on the Billboard Hot 100 Pop chart. This song was also ranked the #1 country song for the year 2003 on the Billboard Country Year-end chart.
MUSIC
Skatta – Cinema Ticket (Album/Audio/iTunes/Spotify)

Coventry, UK based emcee Skatta recently released his highly anticipated album CINEMA TICKET, featuring Oddisee, Clipson & Klashnekoff, via Broc Recordz. After years of gaining a reputation in the UK Grime scene, Skatta links up with French label Broc Recordz for his new album ‘Cinema Ticket’, delivering a sample-heavy, crate digger’s paradise. Four years in the making, Skatta’s ‘Cinema Ticket’ is finally out, showcasing sample-heavy production.
MUSIC
Runaway June Wild West (Music Video and Lyrics)

Runaway June's "Wild West" music video transports us to the sweeping landscape of Santa Fe, New Mexico! Enjoy it here. The Runaway June Wild West song and music video was released in 2018 by this popular Country Music trio. Runaway June is an American country music group currently consisting of vocalists Naomi Cooke, Jennifer Wayne, and Natalie Stovall. Cooke and Wayne founded the group in 2015 with third vocalist Hannah Mulholland (who left in 2020 and was replaced by Stovall). Natalie Stovall is the former frontwoman of Natalie Stovall and the Drive and she now plays the fiddle for the Runaway June trio.
MUSIC
Cadaver (Megadeth, Etc.) Release “Years Of Nothing” Music Video

A music video for Cadaver‘s “Years Of Nothing” has newly gone online. The band returned with with a new full-length album titled “Edder & Bile” in 2020, marking their first record since 2004. That effort sported the band’s current lineup, which finds Anders Odden on vocals, guitar and bass, while Megadeth‘s Dirk Verbeuren handles the drumming duties.
MUSIC
Precyce Politix x D.R.U.G.S. Beats – DRUG-Politix 2: GAWD Has No Face (Album/Audio/iTunes/Spotify)

Raleigh, North Carolina-based Precyce Politix & Grammy-nominated producer D.R.U.G.S. Beats recently released their new album DRUG​-​POLITIX 2: GAWD HAS NO FACE. ‘DRUGS-Politix 2: GAWD Has No Face’ is the follow-up to the 2018 project that features Precyce Politix taking care of the bars and Grammy-nominated D.R.U.G.S. Beats handling the music.
MUSIC
Hatty Keane – Jackson Shoes (Audio/iTunes/Spotify)

Manchester-born, London, UK based songstress/fashionista Hatty Keane recently released her latest track JACKSON SHOES, via BGM Entertainment. Earlier this year Hatty Keane promised us plenty of new music and she has been true to her word. ‘Jackson Shoes’ is the fifth release this year from the very talented and hard-working...
CELEBRITIES

