Nano-magnifying glass converts infrared light into visible light

Strong periodic driving with light offers the potential to coherently manipulate the properties of quantum materials on ultrafast timescales. Recently, strategies have emerged to drastically alter electronic and magnetic properties by optically inducing non-trivial band topologies1,2,3,4,5,6, emergent spin interactions7,8,9,10,11 and even superconductivity12. However, the prospects and methods of coherently engineering optical properties on demand are far less understood13. Here we demonstrate coherent control and giant modulation of optical nonlinearity in a van der Waals layered magnetic insulator, manganese phosphorus trisulfide (MnPS3). By driving far off-resonance from the lowest on-site manganese d"“d transition, we observe a coherent on"“off switching of its optical second harmonic generation efficiency on the timescale of 100"‰femtoseconds with no measurable dissipation. At driving electric fields of the order of 109"‰volts per metre, the on"“off ratio exceeds 10, which is limited only by the sample damage threshold. Floquet theory calculations14 based on a single-ion model of MnPS3 are able to reproduce the measured driving field amplitude and polarization dependence of the effect. Our approach can be applied to a broad range of insulating materials and could lead to dynamically designed nonlinear optical elements.
