Nano-magnifying glass converts infrared light into visible light

REVIEW – Many years ago I had LASIK surgery and when I did, the doctors told me that at some time in years to come when I reached my 50s, I would need reading glasses. Well, I am over 50, and I have been using reading glasses for a few years. Like most people that I have met, I now have several glasses all over my home and office. One of the reasons that I buy so many is that most of them never seem to fit right and even sometimes hurt my eyes after working on my computer for a while and despite having the same prescription strength. The ThinOptics Manhattan Blue Light Blocker glasses seem promising. Let’s see how they work.

