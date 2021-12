It takes a lot for a general manager to fire his handpicked head coach. Ron Hextall, while as prudent as they come, didn't axe Dave Hakstol in 2017-18 when the Flyers lost 10 straight from Nov. 11 to Dec. 2. Hakstol was in his third season with the Flyers and missed the playoffs in Year 2. He went on to finish with his best season as the Flyers' head coach, a 98-point campaign that produced his second playoff berth.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO