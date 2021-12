Teenagers ages 16 and 17 should get their COVID-19 vaccine booster shot if they are eligible to do so, according to the latest federal public health recommendations. The Centers for Disease Control on Thursday expanded its booster guidance, saying everyone ages 16 and older should get the shot to better protect themselves from the coronavirus and a new mutated strain that scientists fear is more transmissible than the Delta variant.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 1 DAY AGO