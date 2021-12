Omnicron. It's the latest buzzword when it comes to COVID-19. First, it was the Delta variant, and now this. It's the new variant that everyone is talking about. The new variant of the virus was first detected on November 11th in Botswana, and the second case was detected on November 14th, in South Africa. The variant has made its way to the US, and more specifically into our own backyard, New York State.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO