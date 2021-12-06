ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Betty Jean arraigned in court

WGRZ TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrant is accused of harassing a voter and...

www.wgrz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Buffalo News

Betty Jean Grant pleads not guilty to election law violation, harassment

Former Erie County Legislature Chairwoman Betty Jean Grant pleaded not guilty Monday morning in Buffalo City Court to charges stemming from a videotaped encounter inside a polling place Oct. 23. Grant pleaded not guilty before Judge Andrew C. LoTempio, as about two dozen of her supporters gathered inside and outside...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Sheridan Media

South Dakota Man Arraigned in District Court

An arraignment hearing was held Thursday in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan for 43-year-old Quentin Lafferty of Mission, South Dakota. Lafferty entered a plea of not guilty to the charge of felony possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine. The charge is being prosecuted as a felony because Lafferty has three previous drug possession convictions. District Court Judge John Fenn set a two-day jury trial for May 16, 2022, and scheduled a pretrial conference for April 14 at 9 am. Lafferty’s bond was continued under the same terms and conditions that were previously set in Circuit Court.
SHERIDAN, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy