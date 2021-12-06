Betty Jean arraigned in court

An arraignment hearing was held Thursday in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan for 43-year-old Quentin Lafferty of Mission, South Dakota. Lafferty entered a plea of not guilty to the charge of felony possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine. The charge is being prosecuted as a felony because Lafferty has three previous drug possession convictions. District Court Judge John Fenn set a two-day jury trial for May 16, 2022, and scheduled a pretrial conference for April 14 at 9 am. Lafferty’s bond was continued under the same terms and conditions that were previously set in Circuit Court.

