New ammonia production method could cut 2% of greenhouse gas global output
By Tibi Puiu
ZME Science
1 day ago
About 50% of the world’s food production relies on ammonia fertilizer, an important source of nitrogen that is essential for plant growth. In some fields, it is not uncommon to see 90 kg (200 pounds) of ammonia per acre for each growing season. Elsewhere, ammonia is a valuable ingredient used to...
Methane, which produces more warming than other greenhouse gasses and is the subject of newly announced U.S. emission restrictions, is hard to break down and keep out of the atmosphere. It's not that the primary component of natural gas is chemically complex. A methane molecule is just one carbon atom...
To track methane release, Riley Duren, Research Scientist at the University of Arizona and an Engineering Fellow locally at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory along with his colleagues developed a device called an Airborne Visible Infrared Imaging Spectrometer. This spectrometer works as a camera that can take a picture, detect...
Time is fast running out to keep global surface temperatures below the 1.5°C limit we have set for ourselves. In fact, we are now headed for a catastrophic 2.7°C surface temperature rise by century’s end. Much has been written about decarbonizing ground transportation such as cars and trucks or increasing the shares of renewables in the electric grid. We also know how to improve building efficiency and substantially clean up many industries. With so many wonderful technologies in existence and ready to go, the pace of change in the midst of this climate emergency is both infuriating and downright shameful.
Australia is known to be a dry continent overall (except when the floods come, as is the case at the moment in Queensland). So, a study decrying the huge amount of clean water that is needed to produce green hydrogen is going to get a few readers. I see it as another part of the fight to keep fossil fuel fracked gas in the energy mix.
The primary source of methane gas released into the atmosphere from floodplains in the Amazon basin is vented through tree root systems, say researchers led by the University of Birmingham, with considerable emissions occurring when no flooding is present. The researchers discovered evidence that these trees emit a much higher...
Carbon capture and storage (CCS) has been touted, again and again, as one of the critical technologies that could help Australia reach its climate targets, and features heavily in the federal government's plan for net-zero emissions by 2050. CCS is generally when emissions are captured at the source, such as...
There has been a call to clarify what will happen to stocks of red diesel held by some of NI's power stations when rules on the fuel change in 2022. The economy minister has suggested that thousands of tonnes of the fuel will need to be burnt off before 1 April.
Last week, Shell walked away from 170 million barrels of oil off the coast of Shetland, declaring the “economic case for investment” too weak. As might be expected with such a politically sensitive venture, there has been much speculation about what other factors might have been at play, whether pressure from Nicola Sturgeon or from Whitehall. But let’s try another question: how did Shell ever decide that there was an economic case? After all, the energy giant does not deny that its entire business will have to change. It advertises its “target to become a net zero emissions” company by 2050, publishes a “sustainability report” and partners with environmental organisations around the world. Yet little of this environmental awareness shows up in the hard numbers.
Everyone knows that the fossil fuel industry drives global warming. A new report shows that the chemical industry contributes to the climate crisis, too. But the conversation about solutions to climate change has largely omitted the role that chemicals and petrochemicals play in exacerbating the crisis, and the report says policymakers should start thinking about ways to green the industry.
Green ammonia is a promising global sustainable energy solution, with growth encouraged by its ability to store as "green" electricity and carry hydrogen. Market development will be affected by how quickly green ammonia production costs can be lowered and how much demand materializes. While pilot uses will be increasingly seen in the short-term, commercialization will likely take 10+ years. Changing market conditions may spur faster growth. Countries in the EU, North America, and APAC have targeted green ammonia and will likely adopt solutions early.
Missouri cement producers are looking to a range of new technologies — from freezing carbon as it exits smokestacks to chemically separating it — to combat the industry's massive greenhouse gas pollution, and join a trend gathering momentum. Missouri’s mix of abundant limestone and river access for shipping helps make...
Michigan-based SpartanNash is focused on cutting its fleet’s greenhouse gas emissions. The company said it is reducing its carbon footprint beginning in 2022 through an annual fleet mileage reduction plan of more than 7 million miles or roughly 10% of its total fleet mileage. The company said the effort will cut nearly 10,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions and will provide faster, fresher and more cost-effective deliveries for its customers.
A previously unknown source of the strong greenhouse gas nitrous oxide has been found in East Siberian Yedoma permafrost. Published in Nature Communications today, the observation was made by an international group of researchers, with the lead of researchers from the University of Eastern Finland. Nitrous oxide (N2O) is the...
Emirates Global Aluminium and GE Gas Power have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop ways for the metal producer to cut its greenhouse gas emissions. EGA has 33 GE natural gas turbines with a total 5,200 MW capacity to power its aluminum smelters in Jebel Ali and Al Taweelah, plus a refinery at Al Taweelah. Together the companies will develop a “roadmap” to decarbonize the turbines, possibly by using hydrogen to replace natural gas for fuel, in tandem with other tactics like carbon capture, utilization and storage in its power plants.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Exxon Mobil says it has a plan for cutting greenhouse gas emissions from its operations in one of the most prolific oilfields in the United States, saying it hopes to achieve its net-zero goal for operations in the Permian Basin by 2030. The company made the...
Recently, prices of high-sulfur crude oils have been declining relative to low-sulfur crude oils. Rising crude oil exports from OPEC members that produce higher-sulfur crude oils, also called sour crude oils, and higher natural gas prices have contributed to lower prices for sour crude oils relative to low-sulfur (sweet) crude oils.
BayoTech Inc. and New Mexico Gas Company, a subsidiary of Emera Inc., are deploying a new highly efficient hydrogen production facility in Albuquerque. The BayoTech-owned BayoGaaS Hydrogen Hub will be located on New Mexico Gas Company property and provide hydrogen to support the utility’s decarbonization goals. “Hydrogen provides us with...
With the ink hardly dry on a landmark pledge by the finance industry to fight climate change, the world’s biggest banks are making clear they plan to stand by their fossil-fuel clients. Take JPMorgan Chase & Co., the leading arranger of bonds for oil, gas and coal companies. In the...
(Reuters) - Australia’s Infinity Lithium Corp Ltd said on Monday it will collaborate with a unit of Germany’s thyssenkrupp AG to explore the use of green hydrogen in producing lithium. Green hydrogen is produced by splitting water molecules with renewable electricity and is seen as a way for heavy-emission industries...
Following international climate change commitments to reduce carbon emissions subscribed at the COP26, large consumers of commodities are examining the plans that mines have in place to cut their emissions – as well as the progress to date that might suggest how successful these plans will be. “In essence, consumers...
