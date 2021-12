Apple might be planning to launch a 'Rugged' version of the Apple Watch in 2022. While it will be great for sports enthusiasts, average users still want enhanced functionality. You can use your Apple Watch for communication and monitoring health and fitness. However, browsing the web has always been limited to the iPhone. Now, a new app has emerged that aims to provide users with a mini browsing experience on their wrists. The app is called µBrowser and it allows users to browse the web on their Apple Watch. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 HOURS AGO