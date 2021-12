BOSTON (CBS) — As a passer, Mac Jones basically had an extra bye week. On a cold, extremely windy night in Buffalo, the rookie QB threw just three total passes in the Patriots’ unique 14-10 victory over the Bills. That was by design. For one, the conditions were not favorable to passing. (Josh Allen was 15-for-30 for Buffalo, well off his 66.8 percent completion rate on the season heading into the game.) Secondly, the run game was effective, with Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson and Brandon Bolden combining for 213 yards on 37 carries. As a result, the Patriots won. Jones notched another mark in...

