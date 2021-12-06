ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fans celebrating outside Highmark Stadium

WGRZ TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople are busy tailgating hoping for a...

www.wgrz.com

The Spun

Aidan Hutchinson Names 2 Teams He’d ‘Love’ To Play For

Amid an incredible season at Michigan, pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson is seeing his draft stock skyrocket. There’s a strong chance he hears his name called extremely early in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he’s ready to go to two teams who might be picking him. In a recent...
NFL
NESN

This Ex-Patriot Randomly Showed Up As Fan In Stands At Gillette Stadium

Welcome back to Foxboro, Stephen Gostkowski. The longtime Patriots kicker was spotted in Gillette Stadium stands on Sunday during New England’s eventual 36-13 win over the Tennessee Titans. Gostkowski played for the Patriots from 2006 through 2019 before joining the Titans last season. The 37-year-old currently is without a job in the NFL.
NFL
cbs2iowa.com

Hawkeyes want fans to stripe Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Hawkeye fans are now being asked to stripe Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday for the Big Ten Championship Game. The Hawkeyes Twitter handle tweeted the photo out Tuesday night asking fans to weather gold in the even sections and wear black in the odd sections. Iowa plays...
IOWA CITY, IA
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WGRZ TV

In the Running: Patriots lead Bills at half

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Run and stop the run. It's a football cliche that probably doesn't apply as much in the pass-happy modern era of the NFL. But when the wind is blowing 30-mph plus, it applied in the first half Monday night here in Orchard Park. Despite similar overall...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NHL fans tore the Predators to shreds after the team revealed these horrid Stadium Series jerseys

The Nashville Predators have somehow found a way to make the New Jersey Devils look good. On Thursday, the Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning revealed their Stadium Series jerseys for their upcoming outdoor game in Tennessee on February 26, 2022. The game will be the second of three outdoor games the NHL will host this season, with the first being the upcoming Winter Classic in Minnesota on New Year’s Day.
NHL
KGW

Timbers fans line up early outside Providence Park ahead of MLS Cup final

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Timbers are playing against New York City FC in the MLS Cup final this Saturday at Providence Park. It's the first time Portland is hosting the championship game, and some fans are already lining up days in advance. Joshua Thompson has been camped outside the...
MLS
Tribal Football

Brighton striker Maupay happy celebrating equaliser with fans

Brighton striker Neal Maupay was delighted with his goal in their 1-1 draw at Southampton. Maupay struck his equaliser in injury-time at St Mary's. He said: "Our performance today wasn't top, we struggled. We have one big strength this season, which is that we never give up. "We couldn't match...
PREMIER LEAGUE

