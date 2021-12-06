Fans celebrating outside Highmark Stadium

Amid an incredible season at Michigan, pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson is seeing his draft stock skyrocket. There’s a strong chance he hears his name called extremely early in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he’s ready to go to two teams who might be picking him. In a recent...
Welcome back to Foxboro, Stephen Gostkowski. The longtime Patriots kicker was spotted in Gillette Stadium stands on Sunday during New England’s eventual 36-13 win over the Tennessee Titans. Gostkowski played for the Patriots from 2006 through 2019 before joining the Titans last season. The 37-year-old currently is without a job in the NFL.
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Hawkeye fans are now being asked to stripe Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday for the Big Ten Championship Game. The Hawkeyes Twitter handle tweeted the photo out Tuesday night asking fans to weather gold in the even sections and wear black in the odd sections. Iowa plays...
CAMPBELL, Calif. – The Serra vs. St. Francis Central Coast Section Division 1 football championship game was halted late in the fourth quarter Friday night when gunshots were heard outside the stadium. With Serra leading 16-12 with 2:18 left in the game, gunfire was heard and players and fans began...
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Run and stop the run. It's a football cliche that probably doesn't apply as much in the pass-happy modern era of the NFL. But when the wind is blowing 30-mph plus, it applied in the first half Monday night here in Orchard Park. Despite similar overall...
The Nashville Predators have somehow found a way to make the New Jersey Devils look good. On Thursday, the Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning revealed their Stadium Series jerseys for their upcoming outdoor game in Tennessee on February 26, 2022. The game will be the second of three outdoor games the NHL will host this season, with the first being the upcoming Winter Classic in Minnesota on New Year’s Day.
It’s no secret fan attendance at home football games has become an issue for USF in recent years. Long gone are the days of filling Raymond James Stadium on a Saturday night with thousands of rowdy supporters gearing up to rally behind the Bulls. From administration to fans, everyone has...
Though cold and miserable Chicago weather certainly isn’t news to anyone, the freezing rain and gusty temperatures Sunday at Soldier Field had some Bears fans dreaming about a new stadium outside the city. In September, the Bears signed a $197.2 million purchase agreement for Arlington International Racecourse, a move that...
As the Colorado State University football program concluded their 2021 season with a sixth consecutive loss to drop their overall record to 3-9 on the year, fans debated whether or not the team was cursed by karma after building the new Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium on campus. Many...
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Timbers are playing against New York City FC in the MLS Cup final this Saturday at Providence Park. It's the first time Portland is hosting the championship game, and some fans are already lining up days in advance. Joshua Thompson has been camped outside the...
ATLANTA (WJBF) — The 2021 SEC football championship game is hours away and preps are already in place in Atlanta. The Georgia Bulldogs will take on Alabama and kick-off will be at 4 P.M. At Mercedes Benz Stadium. Organizers say if you plan to tailgate before the game, there are plenty of options before the […]
Deion Sanders has been recovering from foot surgery for nearly two months. He had surgery in October, then was hospitalized for nearly a month and missed three games. When he first returned to the team after being released from the hospital, he was in a motorized wheelchair. Most recently, at the SWAC championship game, he was on a scooter.
Brighton striker Neal Maupay was delighted with his goal in their 1-1 draw at Southampton. Maupay struck his equaliser in injury-time at St Mary's. He said: "Our performance today wasn't top, we struggled. We have one big strength this season, which is that we never give up. "We couldn't match...
Comments / 0