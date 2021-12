Jack Dorsey the co-founder of Twitter announced yesterday he’ll be stepping down from his role as the company’s CEO effective immediately. Dorsey will remain a member of Twitter’s board until at least next year. Twitter’s Chief Technology Officer, Parag Agrawal will take over as CEO. Dorsey said “I’ve decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders, my trust in Parag as Twitter’s CEO is deep. His work over the past 10 years has been transformational. I’m deeply grateful for his skill, heart, and soul. It’s his time to lead.” Dorsey’s departure comes six years after he returned to the Chief Executive role to help turn the business around. During his tenure the company posted it’s first billion-dollar quarter and began testing and releasing a wide range of features to draw in users.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO