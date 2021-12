The region's Major League Soccer and National Women's Soccer League franchises have named Jarrod Dillon to the newly-created position of president of business operations. Dillon will oversee business operations strategy for the Orlando City Soccer Club and the Orlando Pride, as well as the Orlando City Academy, the Orlando City Youth Soccer Network, Exploria Stadium and any future endeavors, the sports franchise announced on Nov. 30. Dillon will begin in the role in January, and work directly with the Wilf family, which bought the franchise in May. The Wilfs also own the National Football League's Minnesota Vikings.

