>Electric Energy Costs Increasing as much as 50% This Week. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Eight Pennsylvania electric utilities are set to increase their energy prices Wednesday, reflecting the higher cost to produce electricity. Energy charges account for about half of a residential bill. If you're serviced by PPL Electric Utilities, expect to see your costs increase about 40-dollars a month for an electric heating customer. Energy executives say their costs are increasing because fuel prices for power generators are going up and that's driven mostly by natural gas. The change is also pushing up electricity prices in wholesale power markets.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO