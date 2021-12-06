Trendy Taco Chain To Open in Forest Hills Tuesday

The popular taco chain Tacombi will open Tuesday in Forest Hills, pictured (Photo provided by Tacombi)

A popular taco chain will open a new restaurant in Forest Hills on Tuesday.

Tacombi – a chain that offers traditional Mexican fare such as tacos, quesadillas and burritos – will open at 71-22 Austin St.

The restaurant is moving into a 2,500 square foot space that was last occupied by Bolton’s, a women’s clothing store. The space is next door to the apparel store Banana Republic and two doors down from Shake Shack, a fast-food restaurant chain.

The Austin Street location will be the company’s eleventh location in the chain and its second in Queens – with the other being in Court Square, Long Island City. The company’s other establishments are located in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Miami.

Tacombi is known for its trendy locations and Mexican dishes. It also serves cocktails, beers and non-alcoholic fruit drinks known as Aguas Frescas.

The company says that it uses meat and fish that are hormone and antibiotics-free. The other ingredients are organic and GMO-free, according to its website.

The chain is owned by Dario Wolos who is originally from Mexico.

Tacombi began in 2005 when Wolos and others bought a 1963 Volkswagen Kombi bus in Mexico City, went traveling, and then used the vehicle later as a food truck selling tacos and Aguas Frescas.

Wolos then opened his first restaurant in Manhattan in 2010 and has been expanding since.