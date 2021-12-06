ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Trendy Taco Chain To Open in Forest Hills Tuesday

Queens Post
Queens Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0idLzV_0dFi8eJk00
The popular taco chain Tacombi will open Tuesday in Forest Hills, pictured (Photo provided by Tacombi)

A popular taco chain will open a new restaurant in Forest Hills on Tuesday.

Tacombi – a chain that offers traditional Mexican fare such as tacos, quesadillas and burritos – will open at 71-22 Austin St.

The restaurant is moving into a 2,500 square foot space that was last occupied by Bolton’s, a women’s clothing store. The space is next door to the apparel store Banana Republic and two doors down from Shake Shack, a fast-food restaurant chain.

The Austin Street location will be the company’s eleventh location in the chain and its second in Queens – with the other being in Court Square, Long Island City. The company’s other establishments are located in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Miami.

Tacombi is known for its trendy locations and Mexican dishes. It also serves cocktails, beers and non-alcoholic fruit drinks known as Aguas Frescas.

The restaurant will also serve cocktails, beers and non-alcoholic fruit drinks known as Aguas Frescas.

The company says that it uses meat and fish that are hormone and antibiotics-free. The other ingredients are organic and GMO-free, according to its website.

The chain is owned by Dario Wolos who is originally from Mexico.

Tacombi began in 2005 when Wolos and others bought a 1963 Volkswagen Kombi bus in Mexico City, went traveling, and then used the vehicle later as a food truck selling tacos and Aguas Frescas.

Wolos then opened his first restaurant in Manhattan in 2010 and has been expanding since.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rlgYw_0dFi8eJk00
Tacombi has taken over a space that was last occupied by Bolton’s, a women’s clothing store (Photo: Google Maps)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Queens Post

Owners of Two Popular Sunnyside Restaurants Open New Establishment in Astoria

A new restaurant that specializes in Neapolitan-style pizzas and Italian pasta dishes has opened on 31st Street in Astoria. Sotto La Luna, which means “under the moon” in Italian, opened today at a new food and beverage hall at 34-39 31st St. The restaurant has taken a 2,500 square foot space at the recently-constructed development known as The World Artisan Market.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Sonic Fast-Food Restaurant Opens in Long Island City

A popular national fast-food chain has opened a restaurant in Queens. Sonic—an Oklahoma-based company known for its burgers, chili cheese tots and toaster sandwiches— cut the ribbon on its 37-02 Queens Blvd. location on Sunday. The company has taken ground-floor space inside a five-story office/commercial building that is located on the border of Long Island City and Sunnyside.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Vaunted $67M Flushing Pool to Finally Reopen for a Quick Dip — Then Close Again

A Queens public pool that’s been closed since before the pandemic due to a crumbling roof is set to reopen early next year with a ceiling netting to catch flaking concrete. But the reopening of the $67 million Flushing Meadows Corona Park Aquatic Center will be only temporary, according to the city Department of Parks and Recreation. The pool will close again after officials can figure out designs for a reconstructed roof.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Forest Hills, NY
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Queens, NY
Manhattan, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Brooklyn, NY
Queens, NY
Restaurants
Queens, NY
Lifestyle
Manhattan, NY
Restaurants
Manhattan, NY
Lifestyle
Queens Post

6-Story, 92-Unit Apartment Building Planned for Astoria, Row of Stores to be Bulldozed

A six-story mixed-use building consisting of 92 units will be going up on the corner of Broadway and 29th Street in Astoria. The development will go up at 25-33 Broadway where a number of vacant storefronts are located, according to documents filed with the DOB on Dec. 3. The site was previously occupied by a row of one-story storefronts consisting of Sac’s Place restaurant, Joy Dental and Lanzee Department Store.
REAL ESTATE
Queens Post

Sunnyside Santathon Returns This Weekend

Dozens of Santas are going to be lining the streets of Sunnyside this Saturday as they participate in the neighborhood’s annual Santathon. The popular crawl makes a return this year after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Nine local bars are participating in the Dec. 11 crawl where...
SOCIETY
Queens Post

New Holiday Festival Celebrating Italian Sweet Bread to Take Place on LIC Waterfront

A festival celebrating a popular Italian bread is scheduled to kick off near the Long Island City waterfront next week. The festival will offer residents a chance to savor a traditional dessert known as “panettone,” a large dome-shaped bread usually served during the festive season. The bread is an Italian favorite made with flour, batter, sugar, raisins and candied fruit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taco Truck#Tacos#Food Drink#Mexican#Shake Shack#Gmo#Volkswagen
Queens Post

Local Groups Deliver 1,000 Thanksgiving Turkeys to 1,000 Families in Queens

A number of local non-profits and community groups came together in Astoria last week to distribute Thanksgiving turkeys to hundreds of families in need across Queens. A large truck stocked with 1,000 turkeys rolled up outside the Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens (VBGCQ) Thursday morning. Around 35 volunteers were at the 21-12 30th Rd. location to unload its contents.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Queens Post

Big Name Real Estate Company Opens Office on Ditmars Boulevard

A big name firm in the real estate world has opened an office on Ditmars Boulevard. Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, which has a big presence on Long Island, has opened an Astoria office at 28-07 Ditmars Blvd. The company, which has been in Astoria since late 2018, had operated out of the WeWork Building on 36th Avenue.
REAL ESTATE
Queens Post

Court Square Brightened With Art Series by Long Island City Partnership

Court Square has been brightened up by a number of public art pieces that were unveiled Wednesday by the Long Island City Partnership. The organization cut the ribbon on its art series “LIC (Re)Connects” that includes three art pieces — a pink interactive installation, a construction site mural, and a 760-foot multi-panel mural along the Thomson Avenue Bridge.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Stop & Shop Launches Pickup Service at Long Island City Store

The Stop & Shop grocery store located on the border of Sunnyside and Long Island City has launched a new pickup service. The service is now available at its 34-51 48th St. location—and residents who want to use it are required to order online at www.stopandshop.com, or via the Stop & Shop mobile app. They are then prompted to select “Pickup.”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Queens Post

Iconic Kaufman Astoria Studios Sold to Venture Capital Firms

The iconic Kaufman Astoria Studios has been sold to venture capital firms Hackman Capital Partners and Square Mile Capital Management. Kaufman Astoria Studios, which opened in 1920 and was the original home of Paramount Pictures, was sold for an undisclosed amount. However, the company was previously weighing bids that valued the property at about $600 million when it was first put on the market in March 2021, according to the Real Deal.
BUSINESS
Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
2K+
Followers
944
Post
440K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy