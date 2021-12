CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ever since closing in 2018, Cole Park Pier has been under construction, but that wait will soon be over. Residents who have ventured to Cole Park to ride scooters, or entertain their families might have noticed the incomplete structure. The Parks & Recreation Department and Engineering Services have worked diligently to revitalize the pier with new modern features.

