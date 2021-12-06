Transfer Station Grant

The Olympic Disposal Transfer Station itself will be approximately 14,000 square feet and 36 feet tall, with an 831-square-foot recycling center less than 20 feet tall. Also in the plans are a 2,000-square-foot office and a 260-square-foot pay booth. Surrounding the site will be an 8-foot-tall sight-obscuring fence along with landscape buffers.
WESTFIELD — Westfield Gas & Electric recently received $380,000 in grant funding from the state Department of Environmental Protection to install nine electric vehicle charging stations in public parking areas throughout Westfield. WG&E General Manager Thomas Flaherty told the Municipal Light Board Wednesday evening that the charging stations would be...
On Monday, Tamaqua Area Community Partnership Inc. was awarded $2 million for construction of Tamaqua’s new police station and community center through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), announced Rep. Jerry Knowles (R-Berks/Carbon/Schuylkill), who played a key role in securing the state funding. “We are grateful the governor agrees with...
NEW CANAAN — While residents were ridding the recyclables from their bins Tuesday as they tidied up for Thanksgiving company, a line of recycling bins at the Transfer Station were filled and awaiting pickup and residents were throwing their boxes into binless tipping areas. Oak Ridge Waste and Recycling, the...
Montebello city officials apparently have reached a tentative settlement regarding the lawsuit filed by NASA Services, a Montebello trash hauler, whose proposal to open a solid-waste transfer station was denied on a 3-2 vote by the City Council earlier this year. The announcement was made in court papers filed on...
More than $5 million in state grants have been awarded to transportation projects in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Financing Authority on Friday approved $4.5 million in local Multimodal Transportation Program grants and $510,866 in Greenways, Trails and Recreation funding. Statewide, the authority approved 166 Act 89 Multimodal...
VALLONIA — Constructed in 1953, the Driftwood Township Volunteer Fire Department’s station was built to house the size of firetrucks at that time. Nowadays, the trucks are larger, and departments have other vehicles as part of their fleet. Driftwood Township has simply outgrown its 68-year-old building. That’s why letters recently...
Centre WISP is now offering fixed wireless service in the Valley, increasing high-speed internet options. Centre WISP, based in State College, currently operates a network serving Centre, Mifflin, Juniata and Perry counties. It is now expanding to Northumberland, Snyder, Union, Montour and Columbia counties. The network was originally constructed by...
Four Valley projects got a combined $4.5 million boost in state funding this week as state lawmakers secured money that may have long-term impact on businesses and job creation. State Sen. John Gordner and Reps. Lynda Schlegel Culver and David Rowe announced grants Monday in Northumberland and Union counties. The...
Whitman County officials are looking at possibly operating a garbage landfill for the first time in 30 years. The county commissioners on Monday heard a consultant’s report examining the idea. Officials say a local garbage landfill would be less expensive than the current process of shipping waste to a landfill in Roosevelt in South Central Washington. The report also found that the project would be safer for the environment by eliminating the emissions that are produced by shipping the garbage.
Plans for the new southcentral region state Game Commission office are moving forward. TKS Architects of Mechanicsburg has been awarded the low bid for the project at $3,655,000, which includes demolition and construction of a new building at 8672 William Penn Highway in Smithfield Township. According to Game Commission conservation...
Two Union County medical facilities received a combined $1.5 million in state grants as part of the Redevelopment Assistance Capitol Program (RACP), state Rep. David Rowe announced Monday. Rowe announced that Albright Care Services and Evangelical Community Hospital were awarded grants. Albright Care Services was awarded $1 million to convert...
Springfield Township, Mercer County Regional Planning Commission, Mercer County Metro Planning Organization and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation have teamed up with TranSystems Corporation to conduct a transportation study of a section of US-19 (Perry Highway). The section is a 1.8 mile section of the route approximately half a mile...
Tentative spending plans in three Valley counties were approved on Tuesday and commissioners don’t expect any tax increases. The final approval of the budgets will take place before the first of the year. In Northumberland County, commissioners unanimously approved an $89.3 million budget, which is more than $6 million higher...
Senator Judy Ward and Representative Rich Irvin announced Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grants totaling over $1.9 million have been awarded to two projects in Huntington County. The first grant for $875,000 will support Walker Township’s construction of a new municipal facility. A second $1.1 million grant will help the East...
WELLSBURG — Plans to move Brooke County’s court facilities under one new roof moved further ahead on Tuesday when the Brooke County Commission selected Rycon Construction to build a judicial annex to the county courthouse. Commission President A.J. Thomas said the commission accepted several alternate bids for the...
The city of Cortland plans to seek a $12 million federal loan to rebuild and improve Homer Avenue, but the ultimate plan is to obtain grants to fund any work, a city official and the incoming mayor said Monday. The Homer Avenue project and the funding are similar to a...
BETHEL — The town is currently accepting online applications for 2022 transfer station permits. The applications can be found and must be completed online at https://bit.ly/BethelTransfer2022. Transfer station permits are only available to Bethel taxpayers and limited to two per household. The permits will be sent in the mail and...
