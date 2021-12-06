Transfer Station Grant

Whitman County officials are looking at possibly operating a garbage landfill for the first time in 30 years. The county commissioners on Monday heard a consultant’s report examining the idea. Officials say a local garbage landfill would be less expensive than the current process of shipping waste to a landfill in Roosevelt in South Central Washington. The report also found that the project would be safer for the environment by eliminating the emissions that are produced by shipping the garbage.

