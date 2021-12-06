Concerned parents call for increased safety measures on Temple University campus

The voices of concerned parents could be heard across Temple University's campus on Monday. Among their pleas to administrators and safety officials: keep our kids safe.

The pleas come after Samuel Collington was gunned down on November 28 while returning home to his off-campus apartment.

Samuel Collington

Courtesy: Molly Collington

"After the incident last Sunday involving Sam, I was shook, I was sad, I was scared," said Virginia Jorgensen, a concerned parent.

Latif Williams

The murder immediately sparked questions about safety for students on and off campus.

"My daughter called me very upset because she lives on Dauphin, 170 feet from where the incident occurred," said Jorgensen.

In the days following the tragedy, university officials announced enhanced safety measures.

One of the university's immediate responses was to increase its campus safety force by 50%, a measure that means hiring extra officers.

The senior had just parked his mother's SUV on the street after returning from Thanksgiving at home.

"You're looking at filling some 40 openings, giving you a rough estimate," said Campus Safety Services Executive Director Charles Leone.

Some other proposals include improving lighting, and adding cameras and emergency phones around campus.

Those concerned about safety are looking for a more definitive timeline when all the work can be done.

Others say it is more about uniting communities.

"Some cohesiveness no matter the color, Black, white, no matter the race," said one advocate.