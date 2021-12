Even though the e:N SUV concept was unveiled about two months ago, we still can't wrap our heads around the idea it's a Honda. The edgy vehicle recently made an appearance at the Guangzhou Auto Show in China, looking like no other Honda before it. We are keeping in mind it's a concept car that will go through changes on its way to the assembly line, but even so, it is a whole new look compared to what the company is selling these days.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO