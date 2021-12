COVID-19 caused so many disruptions across the farm to fork supply chain but also spurred renewed interest in local foods and more, diverse meat processing facilities. But even as some states and the U.S. Department of Agriculture invest millions of dollars into expanding medium and small-scale meat processing, a new economic analysis cautions against seeing this development as insulation against the next “black swan” event, which is how the researchers describe the pandemic.

AGRICULTURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO