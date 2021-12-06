ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

As Burlington heads to the polls Tuesday, many voters have already cast their ballots

By Jack Lyons
 4 days ago
The McNeil Generating Station in Burlington in August 2019. Burlington is voting on whether the Burlington Electric Department should borrow $20 million. File photo by Glenn Russell

In a special election Tuesday, Burlington residents will decide whether the city government should borrow $60 million and invest it in a slew of infrastructure projects and renewable energy initiatives.

But in a sense, the election is already underway. More than 5,500 voters had already mailed their ballots to the city clerk’s office as of Monday afternoon, according to Amy Bovee, Burlington’s assistant city clerk. Ballots could still be placed in five drop-off boxes around the city until Monday at 4:30 p.m.

For day-of-election voting on Tuesday, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for registered voters to cast their ballots at local polling places around the city. To locate the right polling place or learn how to register to vote, visit the city clerk’s website .

Tuesday’s election features two questions. The first one asks voters whether the city can borrow $40 million to check a number of boxes off its infrastructure wish list, while the second asks if the Burlington Electric Department can borrow $20 million to move along its renewable energy goals and improve the local power grid.

With no candidates on the ballot, it might not seem like Tuesday’s election would draw a big turnout. But with every registered Burlington voter receiving a ballot in the mail, the vote totals on Tuesday may be higher than in any other special city election over the past decade.

The city’s June 2011 special election , for instance, also asked Burlingtonians two questions, with one of them — akin to Tuesday’s Question Two — polling whether the electric department should borrow money to improve the local power grid.

The department won approval for its loan in an election that garnered fewer than 3,000 votes, well under the sum already received for Tuesday’s questions. In the 2011 election, a mere 300 voters requested absentee ballots — a far cry from the 5,524 ballots submitted so far this year, all of which effectively were from absentee voters.

In a June 2014 contest that drew 6,450 voters, residents narrowly approved the school budget and elected two school commissioners. Fewer than 1,000 voters requested absentee ballots that year.

Read the story on VTDigger here: As Burlington heads to the polls Tuesday, many voters have already cast their ballots .

Comments / 0

Shelburne attorney takes oath as top federal prosecutor in Vermont

Nikolas "Kolo" Kerest, an assistant U.S. attorney in the Vermont office, was approved by a voice vote of U.S. senators this week to be Vermont's U.S. attorney, overseeing federal criminal and civil legal matters in Vermont that involve the federal government.
Lyons-Pugh: The child care solution is right in front of us

We understand that these priorities will require significant investment. We also know both from research and lived experience that this is one of the wisest investments we can make for Vermont's children, families, recovery and economy.
John Killacky: It's crucial that Vermont invest in its workers

As living costs continue to escalate, more and more families cannot meet basic needs. Adequately compensating workers needs to be prioritized to ensure a vital economic future for our state. There can be no workforce development without workers.
Infrastructure Construction
Politics
Elections
Vermont Lt. Gov. Molly Gray launches campaign for US House

"As Vermont's lieutenant governor, I've spent a lot of time getting to every corner of the state, meeting with Vermonters directly," Gray said. "And what I know is that we will need a champion in Washington who's going to fight like hell for every corner of our state."
VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

