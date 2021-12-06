ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Title Match Added To Tonight’s WWE RAW

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE United States Champion Damian Priest is set to issue another Open Challenge during tonight’s RAW. Priest took to Twitter this evening to announce the title defense. “United States open challenge tonight in Memphis!...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Videos Of Jeff Hardy Entering The Ring & Leaving Through The Crowd During WWE Live Event

Several video clips have surfaced of Jeff Hardy at Saturday’s WWE live event. As noted, Hardy missed Sunday’s WWE live event in Corpus Christi, Texas, and word going around via PWInsider was that he was sent home from the road. Hardy worked Saturday’s live event in Edinburg, TX, teaming with King Xavier Woods and Drew McIntyre against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in the main event. After spending most of the match in the ring, getting worked over by The Bloodline and apparently becoming more sluggish as the match went on, Hardy made a hot tag to McIntyre but then immediately disappeared into the crowd. He was followed by security, but never returned to the ring, and didn’t even participate in the post-match celebration with Woods and McIntyre. Hardy was not backstage for Sunday’s live event in Corpus Christi, and was replaced by Rey Mysterio.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jeff Hardy’s Wife Issues Statement Following His WWE Release

Jeff Hardy’s wife took to Twitter this afternoon and issued an update on how he is doing. As noted, it was revealed this morning that Hardy has been released from his WWE contract. WWE reportedly offered Hardy help and rehab, but he turned the offer down, and was then released. This comes after he was sent home from the road following the incident at last Saturday’s WWE live event in Edinburg, TX.
WWE
The Spun

WWE Has Reportedly Released Longtime Fan Favorite

WWE has reportedly parted ways with fan favorite Jeff Hardy on Thursday. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, WWE released the longtime wrestler less than a week after the 44-year-old was sent home from a WWE tour after reports indicated that he had a “rough night” on Saturday.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Owens
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Liv Morgan
Person
Damian Priest
Person
Sami Zayn
Person
Apollo Crews
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan Confirms Recent Contact Between AEW And WWE

AEW’s Tony Khan says he’s recently been in contact with officials from WWE. Khan says the company reached out to him about interviewing former WWE wrestlers who now work for AEW. “They wanted to interview some of the people that wrestle here that used to wrestle there and...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Dustin Rhodes Reveals The Saying That Keeps Him From Alcohol And Drugs

Appearing on the Way of the Blade podcast, AEW star Dustin Rhodes talked about evolving over the course of his career. Called “The Natural” due to his natural wrestling ability, Dustin Rhodes has added more variety to his moveset as he’s gotten older. He explained that he wanted to expand due to everyone else growing, though he wants to pick and choose when he pulls certain moves off.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Monday Night RAW Results – Steel Cage Match, Becky Lynch Defends, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN. – Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a look back at last week and how Kevin Owens was added to the WWE Title match at WWE Day 1 with Seth Rollins and champion Big E. Rollins is backstage now. He laughs and says tonight Owens will find himself going one-on-one with Big E inside a Steel Cage. We see the cage being lowered around the ring as Rollins goes on, saying he will enjoy every second as they destroy each other. He says at WWE Day 1 we will usher in a new year with a new champion, as he claims his rightful place as WWE Champion. Rollins laughs again and tells everyone to enjoy the show. We cut backstage to a fired up WWE Champion Big E. He says tonight in the cage there is no easy way out and not only will he beat Owens, he will punish him. We’re live from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Brock Lesnar Returns and Helps Make a Roman Reigns Title Match Happen on Tonight's SmackDown

Tonight's SmackDown kicked off with Brock Lesnar's music hitting, and Lesnar was indeed back in the house. He came out to a big reception and was all smiles, and after he made his way down to the ring he picked up a microphone. He couldn't stop smiling and then the crowd started chanting. "So you've caught on that my suspension's been lifted haha". I'm here tonight for one reason and one reason only, the Universal Championship. Now you may have asked yourself how exactly I got my suspension...", but he was cut off by Sami Zayn. Zayn said "hey wait wait, Brock Lensar, oh man this is so great. Our paths are crossing. I feel like it's been a long time coming and our careers have been in parallel." He then mentioned some of the UFC and MMA stuff and then got on the crowd for disrupting.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Raw#Combat#Title Match#Wwe United States#The Fedex Forum#Miztv
wrestlinginc.com

Eric Bischoff Explains Why Fan Attack “Looks Bad” For Seth Rollins

In an appearance on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Eric Bischoff was asked to comment on Seth Rollins being attacked by a fan on a recent episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. While Bischoff was sympathetic to what happened to Rollins, he also was confused as to how Seth didn’t see it coming and felt the situation made Seth look bad.
WWE
PWMania

Update On Ticket Sales For Monday’s WWE RAW

WWE will hold Raw from UBS Arena in Long Island, NY this Monday night. WrestleTix noted on Twitter the show has sold 5,075 tickets and there are 2,094 left. WWE Champion Big E will face Kevin Owens in a non-title match.
WWE
411mania.com

Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW Includes Return of Edge

WWE has announced the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, which will include the return of Edge to the red brand after he was drafted there. The show emanates from the UBS Arena in Long Island. * Big E vs. Kevin Owens. * Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor. *...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Announces Edge’s Return And Two Big Matches For RAW

WWE has announced a big return and two matches for Monday’s RAW from the UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, their debut at the new venue. Monday’s RAW will feature two singles bouts – Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor, plus WWE Champion Big E vs. Kevin Owens in a non-title match.
WWE
Fightful

WWE Raw Women's Championship Match Set For 12/6 WWE Raw

The Raw Women's Championship will be on the line next week. On the November 29 episode of WWE Raw, Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan met in the ring for a contract signing. Sonya Deville announced that they will meet in a title match next Monday, December 6. Liv earned the opportunity to challenge for Lynch's belt when she won a #1 Contendership Fatal Five Way on November 8.
WWE
411mania.com

Cameron Grimes vs. Andre Chase Added To Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0

WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s edition of NXT 2.0 on USA Network, as Cameron Grimes will prepare for his Hair vs. Hair Match against Duke Hudson at NXT WarGames by going one on one with Andre Chase. Here’s the full release from WWE on the match:. Cameron...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Mocks The Recent Releases On Monday’s RAW

WWE appeared to mock some of the recent releases during Monday’s episode of RAW. During a contract signing that involved Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch for their match for the RAW Women’s Championship that will be taking place on next week’s episode of RAW, Liv Morgan told Becky Lynch the following,
WWE
WWE

RK-Bro battle The Dirty Dawgs in a Raw Tag Team Title Match

To say that RK-Bro have been operating as one these days would be an understatement. Not only were the Raw Tag Team Champions in sync at Survivor Series when they defeated SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, but last week, Riddle decided to take Randy Orton’s advice to the next level and literally embody The Viper for this matchup against Dolph Ziggler.
WWE
f4wonline.com

Kevin Owens added to WWE Championship match at Day One

Kevin Owens has been added to the WWE Championship match that will take place at the Day 1 pay-per-view event on January 1st. Owens was added to the match after Seth Rollins interfered in the Raw main event between Owens and Big E. Rollins attacked Owens, giving Owens the disqualification win. Per the stipulation of the match, Owens was then added to the pay-per-view event, with Rollins appearing frustrated as the show ended.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

New WWE NXT WarGames Title Match Announced

Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner vs. WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium is now official for the NXT WarGames event. Tonight’s go-home edition of NXT saw Wagner and O’Reilly defeat Legado del Fantasma’s Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza to become the new #1 contenders, earning the title shot at WarGames.
WWE
411mania.com

Hall’s WWE Raw Review 11.29.21

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. We’re on the way to Day 1, which hasn’t actually been mentioned on the show so far. As for this week, we have the return of Edge, who will probably set up his next match. Other than that, Big E. is facing Kevin Owens, as we are setting up what should be (at least) a triple threat title match at the pay per view. Let’s get to it.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy