Sony Executive fired, accused of soliciting sex from minor

A PlayStation executive has been fired by Sony after he was filmed by an amateur sting group who accused him of arranging to meet an individual he believed was a 15-year-old boy for sex. George Cacioppo, a senior vice president of engineering for Sony who worked on the PlayStation Store, was filmed by activists for the YouTube channel People v. Preds. “We are aware of the situation and the employee in question has been terminated from employment,” Sony said in a statement emailed to tech website CNET, which added that Cacioppo had not responded to a request for comment. The video shows the cameraman walking down a suburban street toward a house that Cacioppo, wearing a PlayStation T-shirt, is standing outside. The cameraman then accuses Cacioppo, whom he calls “Jeff,” of arranging to meet a 15-year-old boy for sex, as Cacioppo retreats into the house and closes the door.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO