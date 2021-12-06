ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo steps away from SiriusXM show

By Associated Press
WCAX
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) - Fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo says he’s dropping his SiriusXM radio show. The decision announced on Twitter follows a sexual harassment allegation. In a tweet,...

shefinds

You Won't Believe What Matt Lauer Is Saying About Chris Cuomo Right Now—Is He Kidding??

Chris Cuomo has a serious ally in Matt Lauer right now, as insiders are suggesting that the 63-year-old former Today Show host knows exactly what the 51-year-old former CNN reporter is currently going through, since he found himself embroiled in his own sexual misconduct scandal back in 2017. Cuomo was indefinitely suspended from CNN on Tuesday, November 30th (and officially fired on Saturday, December 4th!) after he was found to have helped his brother Andrew Cuomo, who served as the 56th governor of New York from 2011 to August 2021, cover up the sexual harassment allegations that were made against him.
The Independent

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin says network should give Chris Cuomo’s primetime slot to a woman

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin has called on the network to give Chris Cuomo’s slot to a woman following his firing.CNN cut ties with Chris Cuomo over the weekend. The anchor was accused of breaching journalistic ethics by relying on his sources to assist his brother, then-New York governor Andrew Cuomo, in fending off sexual harassment allegations.After initially suspending Chris Cuomo, CNN announced his firing, stating in part: “While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.” The New York Times later reported that Chris Cuomo ...
The US Sun

Chris Cuomo’s book is pulled after he’s dumped from CNN as wife hides out in Hamptons

CHRIS Cuomo's upcoming book has been pulled after he was reportedly forced out of his SiriusXM slot and dumped from CNN - as his wife is spotted hiding out in the Hamptons. The axing of the book, originally titled Deep Denial, was confirmed in a statement by HarperCollins spokesperson Kelly Rudolph on Tuesday, who told the NY Post, "we don't intend to publish the book."
Washington Examiner

CNN put in another awkward position as Don Lemon is dragged into Jussie Smollett trial

Following reports that Chris Cuomo helped his brother with his high-profile sexual harassment scandal, another one of CNN's prime-time anchors faces controversy. Actor Jussie Smollett revealed during his testimony Monday that CNN anchor Don Lemon texted him during the early stages of the Chicago Police Department's investigation into his alleged hate crime hoax.
iheart.com

ON THE HOOK? Why Bill O’Reilly says CNN ‘can’t fire’ Chris Cuomo

Chris Cuomo was suspended indefinitely by CNN earlier this week for how he handled Andrew Cuomo’s scandals and investigations, but some — including Cuomo’s co-host Brian Stelter — seem to think he’ll be back. And now, Bill O’Reilly joins that chorus as well. He tells Glenn why he believes CNN ‘can’t’ fire Cuomo. It’s something the news network COULD have avoided, he says, if only executives acted ethically from the start. So, is CNN on the hook for Cuomo?!
Chris Cuomo
Andrew Cuomo
Primetimer

CNN never interviewed Chris Cuomo, but a third-party investigation found that he lied to viewers

"The network’s decision (to fire Cuomo on Saturday) was almost certainly accelerated by the emergence last week of a sexual misconduct claim against the host, made by a lawyer who described her client as a former junior colleague who encountered Cuomo before he joined CNN in 2013," reports The Washington Post's Jeremy Barr and Sarah Ellison. "Yet the cable news giant took pains over the weekend to assert that Cuomo had already done enough to merit dismissal earlier this year, when he helped his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, combat an unrelated sexual harassment scandal." They add: "While the network initially expected to interview Cuomo as part of its evaluation, it did not end up doing so." But CNN did ask the law firm of Cravath, Swaine & Moore to review their anchor’s conduct after the New York attorney general released Cuomo's texts and emails to his brother Andrew Cuomo's staff as well as his statements to investigators. "Cravath returned its report to CNN on Friday morning, showing that the anchor had lied in his statements to viewers during his live show ('I never made calls to the press about my brother’s situation,' he said on-air in August) about the extent of his involvement," The Post reports, adding: "In the interim, CNN had learned last Wednesday of the sexual misconduct claim against Chris Cuomo from employment lawyer Debra S. Katz. By Friday, Katz said, she was in talks with CNN about the possibility of 'providing documentary evidence' of her client’s allegations and making the person, who has not been identified, available for an interview. But CNN didn’t wait for that process to play out. (CNN president Jeff) Zucker said he made the decision to fire Cuomo on Friday night and informed the host on Saturday afternoon by phone." Zucker told CNN employees this morning that Cuomo "clearly violated our standards and practices. The network had cause to fire him.”
Daily Mail

Former ABC News producer who claims she was harassed by Chris Cuomo says CNN's internal review is 'insufficient' as ratings in the suspended host's 9pm slot spike 20% in his absence

A former news producer who accused Chris Cuomo of sexual harassment has dismissed CNN's internal investigation into his support for his beleaguered brother, as the network finds that ratings have soared since their star anchor was suspended. Cuomo, 51, was placed on an indefinite suspension on Tuesday - a day...
HuffingtonPost

Matt Gaetz's ‘Extreme' Warning Flipped Back On Him In Scathing Attack Ad

The Democratic Party warned that Republicans are “too extreme to be in power” in a new attack ad released Thursday. The 30-second spot took Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-Fla.) warning of what will happen if the GOP wins control of the House in 2022 and fired it right back at the Donald Trump-adoring lawmaker and his increasingly extremist party.
