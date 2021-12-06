ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

A small lineage of artisans is reviving the ancient art of pigeon whistles in Beijing

By Emily Feng
aspenpublicradio.org
 5 days ago

Forget dogs and cats - the pigeon is a beloved pet in China. And for centuries, owners tied lightweight whistles to their birds. But as cities grew, the spectral music these instruments produced nearly died out. NPR's Emily Feng reports on a small lineage of artisans bringing the ancient art of...

www.aspenpublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
thermtide.com

Infinite Diabolo club practices Ancient Chinese Art

Richard Montgomery High School (RM) is known for the cultural diversity of its students and the Infinite Diabolo Club, a unique club seeking to expand the practice of the diabolo, is a prime example of this diversity. The diabolo is a popular Western art form originated from the Chinese yo-yo,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
aspenpublicradio.org

U.S. has announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

U.S. athletes may be going to Winter Olympics in Beijing in two months. U.S. officials will not be. The Biden administration announced today it will not send diplomatic representatives to China for the Olympics, citing the, quote, "ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity." NPR's China correspondent John Ruwitch has been following along.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why did China woo away Nicaragua from Taiwan?

Nicaragua’s decision to sever diplomatic links with Taiwan and recognize China leaves the self-governing island democracy with just 14 diplomatic allies.Most are small, largely poor nations in the Western Pacific, the Caribbean and Latin America, the one exception being the Vatican. At the same time, Taiwan enjoys robust unofficial ties with the United States and dozens of other countries. Yet, the loss of formal allies further constrains the Taiwanese leadership’s ability to make state visits abroad and feeds into Beijing’s narrative that Taiwan is losing the diplomatic battle and will eventually be forced to accept the inevitable outcome of...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Chinese astronauts give science lesson from space station

Chinese astronauts on Thursday beamed back a science lesson from the country’s under-construction space station. The lecture focused on physics, aiming to illustrate how the weightless environment affects buoyancy, the movement of objects and optics. Students from five cities, including Beijing and the semi-autonomous region of Hong Kong peppered the astronauts with questions about living conditions in space and were treated to a virtual tour of the station. The event was also open to the public through a livestream. Wang Yaping, the only woman aboard the station, served as the main instructor, while Ye Guangfu assisted and commander-in-chief...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Audie Cornish
realcleardefense.com

Xi Jinping’s New World Order

Xi Jinping savored the moment. Speaking before China’s annual gathering of nearly 3,000 representatives to the National People’s Congress in Beijing in March 2021, the Chinese president took a post-pandemic victory lap, proclaiming that his country had been the first to tame COVID-19, the first to resume work, and the first to regain positive economic growth. It was the result, he argued, of “self-confidence in our path, self-confidence in our theories, self-confidence in our system, self-confidence in our culture.” And he further shared his pride that “now, when our young people go abroad, they can stand tall and feel proud—unlike us when we were young.” For Xi, China’s success in controlling the spread of the novel coronavirus was yet more evidence that he was on the right track: China was reclaiming its historic position of leadership and centrality on the global stage. The brief official history of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that was published the following month reinforced his assessment. It claimed that Xi had brought China “closer to the center of the world stage than it has ever been. The nation has never been closer to its own rebirth.”
CORONAVIRUS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Ancient tradition of art revealed to the world at Dubai Expo

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): At an event curated by government advisory firm Sapio Analytics, art historian and filmmaker Benoy K Behl revealed the first 700 years of the world's Buddhist paintings. The revelation marked the initiation of a historical moment as it was for the first time that...
YOGA
The Independent

A war with Taiwan would be a huge risk for China

For all the talk of Chinese president Xi Jinping's desire to invade Taiwan, one counterpoint is often overlooked: the domestic risks involved in starting a potentially devastating war. China is now enjoying the fruits of more than four decades of peace, which have turned the economy from an agricultural backwater...
POLITICS
theedgemarkets.com

China prepared to open fire on US troops that come to Taiwan’s aid — Global Times

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 10): China's military is prepared to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid in the event a war between China and Taiwan breaks out. In a veiled threat to the US, an editorial in the Global Times, an official Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece, said: "It is credible that the [People's Liberation Army] will heavily attack US troops who come to Taiwan's rescue.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pigeons#Beijing#Ancient Art#Artisans#Cultural Revolution#Npr#Chinese#Non English#Buddhist
World Economic Forum

Climate change is destroying ancient rock art

Indigenous rock art in Australia and around the world is fading away rapidly due to climate change. The effects are irreversible and action must be immediate. Impacts of climate change include rising sea levels — which can lead to erosion — increased rainfall, desertification, and extreme weather events.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

From art shows to theatre, Baghdad sees cultural revival

Art exhibitions, book fairs on the Tigris and Godot in Baghdad -- after decades of conflict and strife, the Iraqi capital is experiencing an artistic renaissance. "People need art, they want to develop their artistic taste -- it's an escape route," said Noor Alaa al-Din, director of art space The Gallery. "We are like any country, we have the right to art to entertain us." The Iraqi capital often makes grim headlines for violence and geopolitical rivalry.
VISUAL ART
aspenpublicradio.org

Russia is gathering more than 94,000 troops near Ukraine as fears of an invasion rise

We begin this hour in Ukraine, where officials are raising alarm over what they describe as a large-scale military offensive from Russia. More than 94,000 Russian troops are gathering near the Ukrainian border. U.S. intelligence warns this could be preparation for a Russian attack on Ukraine. Joining us now is Hanna Shelest, the director of security programs at the nongovernmental think tank known as Ukrainian Prism.
MILITARY
aspenpublicradio.org

A Man in Italy is accused of trying to get a COVID vaccine in a fake arm

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Some people try using fake vaccine cards. An Italian man tried to get vaccinated in a fake arm. He presented a prosthetic limb for a shot. The nurse thought he was an amputee accidentally presenting the wrong arm because that made more sense than the truth. The man with two real arms admitted he just didn't want the shot. He'd been suspended from his work as a dentist. He may have paid hundreds of euros for the prosthetic. The vaccine, by the way, is free. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Place
Asia
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
China
Shore News Network

Billionaire With Massive Chinese Investments Says Communist Party Disappears People Because It’s ‘Like A Strict Parent’

A U.S. billionaire and hedge fund manager with massive investments in China defended the communist regime in response to queries about his decisions to invest in the country. Ray Dalio, manager of the world’s largest hedge funds, said the Chinese government disappears people because it’s a “top down” nation where the government that acts like a “strict parent” in an interview with CNBC on Tuesday.
FOREIGN POLICY
thedrive

The U.S. Wants South Korea To Help Take On The Chinese Military As Well As North Korea

A new joint war plan is coming together and it envisages an expanded role for the South Korean military in the Asia Pacific region. South Korea and the United States are working on a new joint war plan as the two allies seek to keep pace with North Korea’s rapidly developing military capabilities. The new operational planning will also respond to the growing military threat presented by China, with the aim of increasingly including South Korea within a broader regional posture, as Seoul also looks to its own security challenges beyond the peninsula.
MILITARY
aspenpublicradio.org

As Turkey's currency drops, some worry the government can't turn things around

In Turkey, concerns are growing over the state of the economy and the response by the country's president. The Turkish lira has plunged to record lows, having lost more than 40% of its value so far this year, and prices are rising. NPR's Peter Kenyon has been speaking to people in Istanbul who say they don't know if the government can turn things around.
BUSINESS
News Channel Nebraska

New York billionaire Michael Steinhardt surrenders $70 million of stolen ancient art

US billionaire Michael Steinhardt has surrendered 180 stolen relics worth an estimated $70 million and agreed to an "unprecedented" lifetime ban on acquiring antiquities, officials in Manhattan have said. Investigators found that Steinhardt, one of the world's largest ancient art collectors, was in possession of looted artifacts smuggled out of...
ECONOMY
The Independent

UK independent body: China committed genocide in Xinjiang

An independent and unofficial body set up by a prominent British barrister to assess evidence on China’s alleged rights abuses against the Uyghur people concluded Thursday that the Chinese government committed genocide and crimes against humanity.The Uyghur Tribunal, made up of lawyers, academics and businesspeople, doesn't have any government backing or powers to sanction or punish China But organizers hope the process of publicly laying out evidence will compel international action to tackle alleged abuses against the Uyghurs a largely Muslim ethnic group.Tribunal chair Geoffrey Nice said the group was satisfied that forced birth control and sterilization...
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy