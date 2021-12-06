ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NO STOP IN SIGHT: Brunswick shortstop Kyle Lodise signs with Augusta University

By DERRICK DAVIS ddavis@thebrunswicknews.com
 5 days ago
Kyle Lodise proved he can be a linchpin of a prep program last year at Brunswick High. Now, he’s set to get the chance to do the same at the collegiate level after signing with Augusta University during a ceremony last week.

In front of family, friends and coaches in the BHS auditorium, Lodise committed to the program he felt has been the most committed to him.

“The recruiting process was tough,” Lodise said. “COVID really impacted it, but Augusta made me feel at home. They made me feel like a family. (Head coach Chris Howell) was always in touch with me. He just made me feel wanted. I think that’s a big part when you’re signing your rights to go play at a school.”

Augusta could hardly wait to offer Lodise following a visit, having already informed the young infielder of their belief that he was the caliber shortstop they could build the program around.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Brunswick head coach Greg Roberts said the Jaguars called him up prepared to make an offer to Lodise by the time the pair had gotten in the car for their return trip home.

Roberts took over at Brunswick ahead of this past season, but also a former head man at Glynn Academy and Frederica Academy, his time with Lodise extends further back.

Of Lodise’s positive attributes celebrated, Roberts noted his drive and passion as particularly impactful for the program. Lodise expects his teammates to work as hard as he does, and everyone is better for it.

It was imminently apparent how much the team means to Lodise, who fought back tears speaking about his teammates on stage.

“It’s tough,” Lodise said. “These guys I’ve played with since I was 5 years old, they’ve all been with me. They’ve been here every day, constantly here pushing me.

“I love all of them. They’re always going to be a part of my heart. They’re good friends — they’re people I can rely on if I need something, so it’s hard, but at the same time. It’s good.”

Lodise is coming off a junior season that saw him slash .372/.500/.462 over 27 games with 12 RBIs and seven extra-base hits. His 21 walks in 102 plate appearances were the most on the team to just 15 strikeouts, and his 19 runs scored were the second-most by any Pirate last year.

The right hander also pitched 36.1 innings, making six starts and 10 total appearances, and crafting a 3.47 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with 41 strikeouts to 18 walks.

Brunswick finished 15-13 last season, just missing out on a return to the postseason for the first time since 2018. There is plenty of positive momentum in the Pirates’ corner, as it prepares to make another run at it this spring.

Now that his college choice has been made, Lodise can turn his attention towards making the most out of his senior campaign.

“It’s exciting,” Lodise said. “I was anxious just to get it over with, but seeing everybody come out here was great. There was a big turnout, and I’m just happy and thankful for everybody here.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Augusta University#Recruiting#Signing Ceremony#Shortstop#Pirates#Covid#Glynn Academy#Frederica Academy
