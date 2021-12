Sergio Santoro famously did a darkslide on the massive MACBA out-ledge—as seen in his ‘Nicest Moments’ part here on The Berrics—quickly making him one of the most unpredictable skaters in the world. But recently Santoro had to overcome a devastating ankle injury, and then got stuck in Brazil during the pandemic—all this hardship reminded him of what he’s grateful for. Instead of wallowing, he focused his positive energy into making a full length part for Krux, titled ‘Grateful,’ which will remind you of the vibes that got you into skating in the first place.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO