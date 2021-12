The US Federal Trade Commission is suing to block Nvidia acquisition of Arm on fairly obvious competition grounds. When the $40 billion piece of mega M&A was first announced it was obvious there would be serious regulatory pushback. Arm is the dominant provider of semiconductor designs for energy constrained environments. Furthermore its reduced instruction set computing (RISC – the ‘R’ in the original ARM abbreviation) is pretty much the only alternative to Intel’s x86 microarchitecture. Arm is used by every chip designers and manufacturers in the mobile and embedded space.

