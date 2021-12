Minecraft version 1.18 adds the Caves and Cliffs Part II update, bringing revamped overworld generation, most notably new caves as well as mountains. Along with higher mountain peaks, now you can go much deeper down in the Y-coordinate — or into the ground — than ever before. However, this also means that in Minecraft 1.18 a number of Ores including the extremely valuable Diamond can only be found deeper underground compared to previous versions. Here’s where you can locate and eventually farm the new Diamond spot in the Minecraft 1.18 update.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO