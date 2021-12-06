Toyota Announces Location For U.S. Automotive Battery Plant

The automotive industry is expected to witness a solid recovery with the rising demand for zero-emission vehicles and government and private efforts to resolve the semiconductor shortage. So, established auto manufacturers Volkswagen (DE:VOWG_p) (VWAGY) and Ford (F) should benefit. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Based in Wolfsburg, Germany, Volkswagen AG (OTC:VWAGY) manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles; Commercial Vehicles; Power Engineering; and Financial Services. On the other hand, Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive; Mobility; and Ford Credit.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO