Toyota Announces Location For U.S. Automotive Battery Plant

By Mark Kane
insideevs.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToyota announced that its first automotive battery plant in North America will be located at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite in North Carolina. The $1.29 billion battery pack plant, hinted at in October, is a part of the $3.4 billion investment in the U.S. related to batteries. The remaining $2.1 billion might be...

