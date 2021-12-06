ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BTC consolidated at two-month low, US.indices rally as Fauci “encouraged” by Omicron data [Video]

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin prices were down by as much as 20% over the weekend, as investors pulled back from cryptocurrencies, amid concerns over the Omicron variant. BTCUSD fell to as low as $42,000 during this weekend’s trading, a level it hasn’t hit since October 5th. Markets have since stabilized, with prices...

FXStreet.com

Huge rally – Is the bear stock view broken? [Video]

The US equity market just had one of its biggest day's ever, as expectations that Omicron will be mild indeed and even replace Delta, grow. Wishful thinking? Too early to say but is hopefully an accurate view of things. That said, purely economically speaking, markets are undoubtedly over-valued. It has...
Anthony Fauci
Over 25% Of The US Households Currently Hold Bitcoin

Bitcoin is one of the most popular currencies in the crypto market. The primary reason behind its popularity among ordinary households is the considerable returns to the investors. Cointelegraph reports that in a survey conducted on Monday, more than one-fourth of the investors trade bitcoin regularly. The other currencies that...
Forbes

Should You Buy Coinbase Stock Following Recent Sell Off?

Coinbase stock (NASDAQ: COIN) has declined by almost 26% over the last month trading at levels of around $264 per share, considerably underperforming the S&P 500 which declined about 3% over the same period. There are a couple of factors driving the weakness in the stock. Firstly, Coinbase’s Q3 results - which were reported in early November - missed expectations due to some weakness in the number of transacting users and trading volumes. Separately, investors have likely been reducing exposure to high-growth stocks, such as Coinbase, due to rising inflation and an increasingly hawkish stance by the Federal Reserve, which has indicated that it could consider speeding up the tapering of its large-scale bond-buying at its next meeting. The Fed’s stance appears to have also impacted cryptocurrency prices, with bellwether crypto bitcoin down by about 20% over the past month.
InvestorPlace

3 of the Best Cryptos to Buy Right Now Following Bitcoin’s Crash

Cryptocurrency investors are on high alert this week. The asset class is being rocked by some outside factors. Now Bitcoin’s (CCC:BTC-USD) flash crash this past weekend is reminding crypto bulls why you can’t always expect big gains. But with the market largely trending downward, there’s now also a chance to snatch up cryptos to buy at a discount.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC Recovery Above $50K Stalls, More Pain Ahead?

Bitcoin failed to decisively recover above $50K, despite its attempt to do so. We take a closer look at the current market structure and what might come. Choppy price action and indecisiveness – this is how we can summarize the past couple of days on the cryptocurrency market. In...
Bitcoin Or Ethereum: Which Will Break Out First?

From my previous articles, you will have picked up that I do not trade or invest in the indices. The S&P 500, the Nasdaq 100 and the Dow 30 are averages of a group of stocks. I use them to guide me in market conditions and then scan for and analyze stocks that are performing better than the average in a bull trend and add those to the portfolio.
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: Consolidative phase continues, 1,758.80 still at sight

US Treasury yields reached fresh weekly highs amid prevalent optimism. Wall Street rallies on easing concerns related to the Omicron coronavirus variant. XAU/USD could resume its decline once below 1,772.05 and test November low. Spot gold seesaws within familiar levels, trading at the upper end of its latest range at...
Bitcoin price news – live: Crypto market surges after BTC enters rare ‘oversold’ territory

The price of bitcoin has managed to hold above $50,000 on Wednesday, after the crypto market entered “extreme fear” following a severe crash at the end of last week.The Fear and Greed Index, which measures market sentiment, hit its lowest level since July after BTC dropped as low as $45,000 on Friday, with some cryptocurrency analysts and investors using this as a key signal to buy.Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) are all up by between 5-15 per cent over the last 24 hours.The combined gains have added more than $300 billion to...
Stocks rally as Omicron fears abate [Video]

- Overview of market sentiment at the European open (00:00). - The biggest rise in MSCI Asia-Pac index in more than 3 months (3:31). - RBA leave policy on hold as expected (5:23). - Community transmission of Omicron variant in parts of the UK (5:50). - New York City to...
Relief rally for stock markets as omicron fears recede for now

Strong gains for European markets this morning mirror a very positive session on Wall Street and a positive handover from Asia. Risk appetite is improving as evidence incrementally supports the case that the omicron variant will be less damaging to the economy than was supposed at the end of November. Traders and investors start to get twitchy about missing out a Santa rally around this time of year, but bad omicron news could emerge in the meantime. However I would stick by my original commentary that this was likely to be overblown and provide some useful resetting of expectations for the market to rally.
