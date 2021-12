Hey there tour dates. That’s nice to see, even if they would seem to arrive with the unfortunately-normalized asterisk of *yes-this-will-happen-so-long-as-it-can-happen. But I’m glad to see Austin trio The Well getting back out. The last time I posted a list of shows from the three-piece was when they were headed to Europe in January 2020 and doing US dates in Feb. and into March. Points for timing to them on that one, as they went out supporting 2019’s Death and Consolation (review here), their third album on RidingEasy Records.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO