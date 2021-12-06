ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorcyclist dies of injuries from Sunday crash in Henderson

By Greg Haas
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist died in a crash Sunday in Henderson, according to police.

Speed was a factor in the 4 p.m. crash at Stephanie Street and Trail Canyon Road, police said.

A preliminary investigation determined a Ford SUV northbound on Stephanie Street, stopped at the red light at Trail Canyon. As the Ford proceeded on a green light, the motorcycle, also northbound on Stephanie Street, collided with the rear of the Ford.

The driver was thrown from the motorcycle.

The intersection was closed for three hours during the investigation.

The motorcyclist’s name will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

The accident is being investigated as Henderson’s ninth traffic fatality for 2021.

