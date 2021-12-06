Mutzabaugh’s sale official, Karns keeping majority of employees

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — Mutzabaugh’s in Duncannon officially became Karns Foods. Scott Karns says they are looking forward to serving customers in the region. “We have been working with ownership to find out what people like,” said Karns, “We look forward to bringing them new options that they will enjoy as well.” Karns says they have retained 100 percent of the management team and more than 90 percent of the workforce.

Donald Clouser is staying on board, after working at Mutzabaugh’s for nearly 30 years. He says things are looking good, moving forward. “When we heard Karns was taking over, we were relieved,” said Clouser, “We go from one family-owned business to another, and that will be good for us and our customers.

