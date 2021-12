A lot of numbers regarding COVID-19 are thrown at all of us on a regular basis, as the medical science world urges us all to get vaccinated. It's interesting to watch people argue back and forth about the data that are often times skewed to push personal agendas. I prefer to look at just a few data points, that in my mind are the only ones worth focusing on. I'm talking about hospitalizations by age and vaccination status. These are the numbers that really can't be debated.

UTICA, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO