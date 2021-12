Kaleb Holcomb, Hawk Wimmer, Ben Mercer, Wesley Ndago and Everett Smalley drew the start up front and paved the way for Air Force’s 511 yards of offense – all on the ground. The Falcons ran 69 times, averaged 7.4 yards per carry, picked up 29 first downs and possessed the ball for 40 minutes, 49 seconds in their best rushing game since 2017. It was the second time Air Force started this particular group of linemen, as they’ve used eight combinations in the 12 games. Five Falcons scored touchdowns and four ran for at least 68 yards. Air Force’s blocking isn’t limited to the five up front. Receivers, tight ends, fullbacks and even tailbacks lend a hand. But after a game like this, you’ve got to hand it to the big guys up front.

14 DAYS AGO