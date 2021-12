The Titans will likely have to alter their backup quarterback plans for Sunday’s game against the Patriots. The team announced on Wednesday that quarterback Logan Woodside has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. If vaccinated, he can return after two negative tests taken 24 hours apart but most players who have landed on the list have needed more time to clear protocols than the Titans have before their matchup with New England.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO