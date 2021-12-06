ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Coloradan Nichole Ayers Chosen For NASA's New Astronaut Candidate Class

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASA has selected a 32-year-old woman who calls...

denver.cbslocal.com

CBS Miami

Florida Native Luke Delaney Joins NASA’s New Astronaut Class Of 2021

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — NASA has chosen 10 new astronaut candidates from a field of more than 12,000 applicants to represent the United States and work for humanity’s benefit in space and one of them is a Florida native. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson introduced the members of the 2021 astronaut class, the first new class in four years, during an event at Ellington Field near NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, where the candidates will spend the majority of the next two years training beginning in January 2022. NASA’s 2021 Astronaut Candidate Class includes (from left) US Air Force Maj. Nichole Ayers, Christopher...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Denver

Winds Push Back Blue Origin Rocket Launch That Will Have Colorado Woman Onboard

(CBS4) – The rocket Blue Origin’s next flight will have to wait a couple of days. It was supposed to launch on Thursday, but high winds pushed things back to Saturday morning. (credit: Blue Origin) Among the 6 people onboard the spacecraft will be Laura Shepard Churchley of Evergreen. She’s the daughter of Alan Shepard, the first American in space, and she told CBS4 last month she’s “ready for anything.” The idea for her going on a Blue Origin rocket to space came up when she was at a 50th anniversary celebration of the Apollo 14 trip her father took to the moon. Laura Shepard Churchley (credit: CBS) Liftoff is now set from the Blue Origin launch facilities in Texas at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday.
COLORADO STATE
State
Colorado State
abc17news.com

NASA’s 10 new astronauts: pilots, doctor, physicist, cyclist

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA has picked 10 new astronauts, half of them military pilots, as it looks ahead to the moon and Mars. The space agency introduced the six men and four women during a ceremony Monday in Houston, home to Mission Control and the astronaut corps. More than 12,000 applied for the coveted spots. The 10 selected are in their 30s and 40s, and face two years of training before becoming eligible for spaceflight. Besides the combat and test pilots, the astronaut candidates include a medical physicist, drilling specialist, maritime roboticist, NASA-turned-SpaceX flight surgeon and a bioengineer who was a champion cyclist.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
Popular Mechanics

NASA's Newest Astronaut Class Includes Pro Cyclist Christina Birch

NASA announced its 2021 astronaut class on December 6, and among the ten final candidates is pro cyclist Christina Birch. Birch is an 11-time track cycling national champion, but she also has a Ph.D. in biological engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Christina Birch, former pro track cyclist...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
wglt.org

NASA names 2021 astronaut candidates as it plans for moon missions

NASA announced 10 astronaut candidates on Monday, selecting a group from more than 12,000 applications. The group, which includes four women, will train in hopes of being named to NASA's first human missions to the moon in more than 50 years. The would-be astronauts reflect a broad stretch of America,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
eturbonews.com

NASA Names 10 New Astronauts

NASA has chosen 10 new astronaut candidates from a field of more than 12,000 applicants to represent the United States and work for humanity’s benefit in space. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson introduced the members of the 2021 astronaut class, the first new class in four years, during a Dec. 6 event at Ellington Field near NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Houston Chronicle

'A lifetime of effort': How NASA's newest class of astronauts were selected

Deniz Burnham was staying with her mom in California when a Houston area code popped onto her phone. Was it the call she’d been waiting for?. “Working in oil and gas, getting a phone call from a Houston area code is not abnormal,” said Burnham, a drilling engineer who lived in Alaska at the time. “So when I see the number I’m thinking like, ‘Maybe? Could it be?’”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
expressnews.com

NASA announces 10 new astronaut candidates out of more than 12,000 applications

NASA is adding a drilling engineer, a track cyclist and SpaceX’s first flight surgeon to its prestigious cadre of astronauts. The agency announced Monday that six men and four women will join NASA’s 2021 astronaut candidate class. They were selected from more than 12,000 applicants. These candidates will report for...
HOUSTON, TX
NewsBreak
NASA
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Native Named In NASA’s 2021 Astronaut Class

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities native is among the 10 members of NASA’s 2021 astronaut class. Dr. Anil Menon, 45, of Minneapolis, is part of the space agency’s first astronaut class in four years. He and the other nine members were named at an event Monday near the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. Menon, a lieutenant colonel in U.S. Air Force, will report to duty in January, beginning two years of training at the Johnson Space Center. He’ll learn about operating and maintaining the International Space Station, develop skills in robotics, learn to fly a supersonic...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX 61

Connecticut native among NASA astronaut candidates

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — A South Windsor native has been selected to be part of the 2021 astronaut class, NASA announced this week. Jack Hathaway, a 39-year-old U.S. Navy pilot, is among the 10 new astronaut candidates from a field of more than 12,000 applicants. According to his biography, Hathaway...
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado State Lab Quickly Changed Wastewater Testing Protocols To Test For Omicron

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – More than 20 wastewater facilities in Colorado are now voluntarily providing samples for the state’s COVID-19 surveillance program. “One of the ways we use our wastewater surveillance data is to identify how much COVID, and if there’s variant COVID in a community,” Rachel Jervis said. (credit: CBS) Jervis is an Epidemiologist for Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. She helps analysis the samples coming into the state lab. Their work recently uncovered signs of the omicron variant likely spreading in Boulder County. “With omicron for example we are early in omicron detection. Our lab has been able to detect...
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Meet NASA’s New Class of Astronauts

I think it’s fair to say a good amount of us grew up hoping or at least wondering what it was like to be an astronaut. The competition is fierce and after a tough deliberation, NASA just announced their newest class of astronauts. NASA announced yesterday they selected 10 new...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

