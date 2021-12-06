Coloradan Nichole Ayers Chosen For NASA's New Astronaut Candidate Class

(CBS4) – The rocket Blue Origin’s next flight will have to wait a couple of days. It was supposed to launch on Thursday, but high winds pushed things back to Saturday morning. (credit: Blue Origin) Among the 6 people onboard the spacecraft will be Laura Shepard Churchley of Evergreen. She’s the daughter of Alan Shepard, the first American in space, and she told CBS4 last month she’s “ready for anything.” The idea for her going on a Blue Origin rocket to space came up when she was at a 50th anniversary celebration of the Apollo 14 trip her father took to the moon. Laura Shepard Churchley (credit: CBS) Liftoff is now set from the Blue Origin launch facilities in Texas at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday.

